Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November
Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks. The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022. Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that...
Get Ready To Scream Inside This Sioux Falls Car Wash For Charity
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year. But out of all the witches and vampires, there is nothing scarier than a dirty car. Luckily, Sioux Falls has plenty of car washes to choose from. Silverstar Car Wash is one car wash establishment that keeps your car clean....
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
‘Rock the Rim’ Event Founder Vogelgesang Joins ESPN Sioux Falls
The Trevor's Legacy Foundation's 'Rock the Rim' event in partnership with the Sioux Falls Skyforce is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. On the Thursday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, we visited with the founder of the Trevor's Legacy Foundation, Roxanne Vogelgesang. Here is the...
What St. Francis ‘Walk A Mile in My Shoes’ Event Is All About
Imagine, it's a bitterly cold day, you've been walking around for hours with all your earthly possessions stuffed into a backpack, which seems to get heavier with every step. Steps which are increasingly difficult because your shoes are so worn out and ill-fitting. Your simple wish is somewhere warm to...
Brooke TROLLED Her Friends! Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
Brooke trolled her best friends, Jose chickened out at the Haunted House, Alexis was tormented by Dorito breath and Jeffrey.... well.... he's just being Jeffrey. It's time to go around the room and share "What's On Our Minds!" Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show -...
What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day
Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
Parker McCollum to Swiftel Center in Brookings
Just announced, Parker McCollum, along with special guests Corey Kent and Katie Offerman Friday, February 10, 2023 at Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota!. There will be a special presale for this event Thursday, November 3rd from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM [CHEERS]. Tickets go on sale to the general...
Phone Tap: Hans The Psychic – Brooke and Jeffrey
In your Phone Tap, we’re bringing a new type of entertainment to Halloween parties this year and it’s all courtesy of German Psychic “Hans Pants”. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Fall Season Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Weekend
If you have a bunch of expired or unused medications in your home, you certainly don't have to wait until Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to take your stuff to a disposal site. But as a reminder that day is this Saturday, October 29th. According to the 2019-2020 National Survey on...
