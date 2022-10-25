Actor Mark Wahlberg visits 24/7 gym in Aiken, only to find it closed

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Marky Mark was not feeling ANY good vibrations from Workout Anytime Gym in Aiken.

In a social media post, the former rapper turned actor said he stopped by the establishment on Richland Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and it was closed. He claimed a member of his team had requested a workout at that time.

Mr. Wahlberg took to Instagram to share his disapproval.

The actor’s post also said he was able to find another gym to workout.

