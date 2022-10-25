ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten releases 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes football schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will open next football season at home against Utah State on Sept. 2, 2023. The Big Ten on Wednesday released the college football schedules for the 2023 season. The Hawkeyes will get five Big Ten Conference matchups at home next year. However,...
