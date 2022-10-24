Read full article on original website
Harris III to perform two free shows in Augusta
Correct date Harris III performances at Kroc Center. DOJ awards more than 2.8 million in grants to local …. Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments, …. A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board. Columbia County sees...
Miracle Mile Walk raises $400,000 and counting for mammogram screenings
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – On October 15, close to 10,000 people walked the streets of downtown Augusta. That day around $400,000 was raised for the Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit, and that number continues to grow. “Children at this elementary school bought pink lemonade and sold pink lemonade to...
Augusta’s adult night club regulations could get a revamp
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — What is going on inside Augusta’s adult night clubs is something Commissioner Ben Hasan says he gets asked about. “So, I’ve had men and women say that to me, and that’s all been in the last six weeks,” he said. At...
Bell Auditorium to close for 10 months
Senator Warnock makes another stop in Augusta just …. Richmond Co. Commissioners urge BOE to change early …. District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson and State Senator Harold Jones said at a news conference on Wednesday that early voting hours need to expand from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
Local Film Premiere
DOJ awards more than 2.8 million in grants to local …. Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments, …. A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board. Columbia County sees high early voting turnout. Columbia County sees high...
Columbia County school district to create new NexGen cyber curriculum
COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF)- “We realized that long ago that much of our curriculum and the things we’re teaching don’t really include anything cyber related to it and it’s such an important factor right” said, James Vanmeter, Columbia county school district chief information officer. The Columbia...
