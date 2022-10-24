ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF.com

Harris III to perform two free shows in Augusta

Correct date Harris III performances at Kroc Center. DOJ awards more than 2.8 million in grants to local …. Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments, …. A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board. Columbia County sees...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Miracle Mile Walk raises $400,000 and counting for mammogram screenings

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – On October 15, close to 10,000 people walked the streets of downtown Augusta. That day around $400,000 was raised for the Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit, and that number continues to grow. “Children at this elementary school bought pink lemonade and sold pink lemonade to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Bell Auditorium to close for 10 months

Senator Warnock makes another stop in Augusta just …. Richmond Co. Commissioners urge BOE to change early …. District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson and State Senator Harold Jones said at a news conference on Wednesday that early voting hours need to expand from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Local Film Premiere

DOJ awards more than 2.8 million in grants to local …. Pedestrian bridge renaming draws commission comments, …. A commission committee is recommending the full commission rename the new pedestrian bridge Freedom Bridge, not all commissioners are on board. Columbia County sees high early voting turnout. Columbia County sees high...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy