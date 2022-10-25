Read full article on original website
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know About the Prehistoric Dig Site in Kennewick
My daughter is a big fan of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures, so much so that she tells us that's what she wants to be when she grows up. Little did she know, and little did I know, that there is an archaeological dig site right here in Tri-Cities!. The...
