Read full article on original website
Related
3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State
3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State. Have you ever tried geoduck? I haven’t. I must admit, I don’t even know wtf geoduck even is. It sounds like it’s a gooey duck egg, and I already don’t like my chicken eggs sunny-side up! Anyway, geoduck was voted as the #1 top grossest food in Washington state.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
6 Places to Get the Best Spicy Cajun Food in Washington State
Fall weather to me means bring on the spicy food. I’m talking about loading myself up with bowls of spicy chili, spicy Dan Dan noodles, spicy salsa, and spicy Cajun food! Fried catfish with some hot sauce on it gets my soul tingling, and so does a bowl of Cajun gumbo or jambalaya. Where can we find the spiciest Cajun food this side of the Mason-Dixon line?
The Top 5 Donuts in Washington to Treat your Tastebuds to
Washington is known for many things, including the tech boom, Amazon, Sports, music, and Coffee. However, you can't have our delicious coffee without trying some of our amazing donuts. We're not exactly known for our donuts in the area but we do have some Legendary choices. We'll take a look...
Washington Ranked in Top 10 Safest Cities. Do You Agree?
How safe do you think Washington state is? Well, compared to may others, it's not bad! In fact, it ranked in the top 10 states for being safest. Washington comes in at number 9. Could be better but could be a lot worse. The safest city belongs to our friends...
Can You Really Buy Undelivered Packages in Washington State?
I am sure at least once in your lifetime you expected something in the mail, and it never arrives. The USPS or Amazon have no idea where it is and you get a refund. My question is, what happens to all those undelivered packages in Washington State? Can you get your hands on them for cheap?
The Top 4 Strangest Things in Washington anyone can See
Everyone knows the phrase "Keep Portland Weird" but what about Washington? We sure aren't the normal run-of-the-mill state, we have our own weird quirks that others seem to shrug off and not understand our way of life. However, with the spirit of Halloween flowing through us right now, we thought,...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
Is Sleeping in Your Car Legal in Washington State?
We've all been there. You're driving home from a long day at work or traveling, and you start to get sleepy. Your eyelids start to feel heavy, and the next thing you know, you're fighting to keep your eyes open. You know you won't make it all the way home,...
5 Things you Legally Can not do in Your Car
Our car becomes like our second home, we spend thousands of hours in it a month whether we're commuting to work, visiting friends and family, or even just going to cruise around the block. Some things are obviously illegal such as Drinking and Driving,. However, there are quite a few...
Washington State’s Top 5 Vanity License Plate Rejections
How Do I Get A Personalized License Plate In Washington State?. In Washington State, drivers have the option to personalize their license plates with up to seven characters. What Can I Put On My Vanity Plate In Washington State?. The Washington State Department of Licensing has a pretty extensive list...
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0