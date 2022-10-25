ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Halloween has gone to the dogs (and cats) at the Humane Society of Scott County

The little pirates and princesses, ghosts and goblins and superheroes and spirits in your family love getting treats for Halloween, but what about our four-legged friends?. The animals at the Humane Society of Scott County are joining in on the Halloween fun! They invite you to pass out treats (but no tricks) through Monday, October 31. Buckets are lined up on dog and cat kennels to collect the following goodies:
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season

Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season. Celebrating 37 years of holiday magic, this year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns to the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa, on November 19-27. Take a walk through the “Peppermint Forest” and experience over 150 designer displays and fun-filled attractions that will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
DAVENPORT, IA
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge

The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
Addington Place of Muscatine’s trunk-or-treat event to take place Friday

Addington Place of Muscatine has announced their trunk-or-treat event set for Friday, October 28, in the parking lot of the establishment located at 3515 Diana Queen Dr. Children are invited to sport their most creative costumes and load up on candy and additional treats from various businesses and community members from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Market and food vendors will also be on-site.
MUSCATINE, IA
Hy-Vee to host Halloween breakfast, trick-or-treat event on October 29

Join Hy-Vee to celebrate the spookiest season of the year with an all-you-can-eat Halloween breakfast this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 8 to 11 a.m. The price of the breakfast is $7.99 for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under. The breakfast is dine-in only. In addition to hot...
MUSCATINE, IA
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet “Little Debbie”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patti McRae with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, introduces “Little Debbie”, a 5-year old sweet female dog that prefers to be the only pet in a home. McRae also mentions that the shelter wants to remind pet parents how to celebrate Halloween safely by submitting...
MILAN, IL
Love It Or Hate It, A New Kwik Star Will Open Soon In LeClaire

A new Kwik Star is getting ready to open its doors in LeClaire but not without some controversy. Location, location, location. Every realtor pretty much ever preaches it. It's the driving force behind why some LeClaire residents are not fans of the new Kwik Star location but others are thrilled.
LE CLAIRE, IA
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot

(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
DAVENPORT, IA
Treat Street This Saturday in Galesburg

The Downtown Community Partnership of Galesburg has Sixty-seven businesses and organizations that will hand out treats on Saturday from 11am to 1pm. Check out the map to start planning your day. Start at one of the DCP booths, either in Park Plaza or in front of Sprinkle and Spoon, to pick up your treat bag and a copy of the map.
GALESBURG, IL
Special blood drive in memory of Sherrard organ donor

An annual blood drive will be held Nov. 4 at Sherrard High School in honor of a 16-year-old girl killed in a car accident and was an organ donor. The American Red Cross invites you to donate blood in memory of Sara Wyant on Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sherrard High School’s Meeting Room, 4701 176th St., Sherrard. Sara was killed in a car crash as a sophomore at the age of 16, and since then, her family has hosted a blood drive to honor her memory, and to increase awareness of blood and organ donation.
SHERRARD, IL
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
BURLINGTON, IA
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents

Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
DAVENPORT, IA
Find great vintage deals at Antique Spectacular

You don’t need to travel far to find great deals on vintage finds when you can head over to the Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market November 4-6 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. The 27th annual fall antique and vintage market will feature a sold-out line up of vendors with […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize

(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
BUFFALO, IA

