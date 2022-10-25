Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Halloween has gone to the dogs (and cats) at the Humane Society of Scott County
The little pirates and princesses, ghosts and goblins and superheroes and spirits in your family love getting treats for Halloween, but what about our four-legged friends?. The animals at the Humane Society of Scott County are joining in on the Halloween fun! They invite you to pass out treats (but no tricks) through Monday, October 31. Buckets are lined up on dog and cat kennels to collect the following goodies:
KWQC
DeWitt family brings ‘Stranger Things’ to life with Halloween Display
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A DeWitt, Iowa family is bringing the ‘Upside Down’ to Iowa. Andrew and Jessica Goodall and their two kids, Ella and Harrison, are all big ‘Stranger Things’ fans and spent a weekend bringing the iconic ‘Stranger Things’ characters and elements to life.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season
Quad Cities Festival of Trees Ushers in the Holiday Season. Celebrating 37 years of holiday magic, this year’s Kwik Star Festival of Trees returns to the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport, Iowa, on November 19-27. Take a walk through the “Peppermint Forest” and experience over 150 designer displays and fun-filled attractions that will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
Trick-or-treat and more! Here’s a list of Halloween-themed activities in Galesburg
It’s scary how many Halloween activities are happening in the Galesburg area. From costume parties to spooky movies to traditional trick-or-treat stops, here is a list of some Halloween-themed happenings, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Thursday, Oct. 27. Halloween Yoga at Hidden Hills Vineyard & Winery. 5:30 p.m.:...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Addington Place of Muscatine’s trunk-or-treat event to take place Friday
Addington Place of Muscatine has announced their trunk-or-treat event set for Friday, October 28, in the parking lot of the establishment located at 3515 Diana Queen Dr. Children are invited to sport their most creative costumes and load up on candy and additional treats from various businesses and community members from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Market and food vendors will also be on-site.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Hy-Vee to host Halloween breakfast, trick-or-treat event on October 29
Join Hy-Vee to celebrate the spookiest season of the year with an all-you-can-eat Halloween breakfast this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 8 to 11 a.m. The price of the breakfast is $7.99 for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under. The breakfast is dine-in only. In addition to hot...
KWQC
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: Meet “Little Debbie”
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patti McRae with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, introduces “Little Debbie”, a 5-year old sweet female dog that prefers to be the only pet in a home. McRae also mentions that the shelter wants to remind pet parents how to celebrate Halloween safely by submitting...
espnquadcities.com
Love It Or Hate It, A New Kwik Star Will Open Soon In LeClaire
A new Kwik Star is getting ready to open its doors in LeClaire but not without some controversy. Location, location, location. Every realtor pretty much ever preaches it. It's the driving force behind why some LeClaire residents are not fans of the new Kwik Star location but others are thrilled.
Pre-Sale Tickets For Clinton’s Tailgate N’ Tallboys On Sale This Week
The City of Clinton is preparing for its new country music festival in 2023, Tailgate N' Tallboys. On Wednesday, City of Clinton officials and Tailgate N' Tallboys announced that this week people can begin buying their tickets. The Proposal. Back in April, we reported that during a City Council meeting...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
977wmoi.com
Treat Street This Saturday in Galesburg
The Downtown Community Partnership of Galesburg has Sixty-seven businesses and organizations that will hand out treats on Saturday from 11am to 1pm. Check out the map to start planning your day. Start at one of the DCP booths, either in Park Plaza or in front of Sprinkle and Spoon, to pick up your treat bag and a copy of the map.
Pay It Forward | A Bettendorf veteran's service in thousands of events
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Lyle Peterson was drafted in March of 1969 to serve in the Vietnam War. That August, he was sent to the front lines, where he would serve a year in the Americal Division's 196th Light Infantry Brigade. Upon returning home, Lyle wasn’t initially interested in joining...
ourquadcities.com
Special blood drive in memory of Sherrard organ donor
An annual blood drive will be held Nov. 4 at Sherrard High School in honor of a 16-year-old girl killed in a car accident and was an organ donor. The American Red Cross invites you to donate blood in memory of Sara Wyant on Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sherrard High School’s Meeting Room, 4701 176th St., Sherrard. Sara was killed in a car crash as a sophomore at the age of 16, and since then, her family has hosted a blood drive to honor her memory, and to increase awareness of blood and organ donation.
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
Find great vintage deals at Antique Spectacular
You don’t need to travel far to find great deals on vintage finds when you can head over to the Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market November 4-6 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. The 27th annual fall antique and vintage market will feature a sold-out line up of vendors with […]
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
wvik.org
Major Changes Being Considered for the Davenport Schools
Herb Trix's guest is Olivia Allen, reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. Listen to WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered, or go to our website, wvik dot org.
Iowa Farmers And Firefighters Tackle Massive Field Fire [PHOTOS]
As drought conditions worsen across the state, we are starting to see the effects in more than some farmers' yields. Over the weekend, dry conditions illustrated that as a small grass fire spread through hundreds of acres. It was a busy weekend for firefighters across Iowa. Over in Muscatine County...
