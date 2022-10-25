Read full article on original website
WMAZ
A cornucopia of color: Cloudland Canyon State Park is the perfect Georgia fall getaway
RISING FAWN, Ga. — The leaves are slowly in the process of changing colors but in the northern part of the state, they are putting on a show. Next up in our Discover Georgia series, Suzanne Lawler heads up to Cloudland Canyon State Park, which sits about 30 minutes from the Tennessee border in northwest Georgia.
Older Georgia voters outpacing younger voters by a large margin, early voting data shows
ATLANTA — Vote and vote early -- that is the message younger voters are trying to get out to their communities, but older Georgians are acting on it at a much greater pace, early data shows. Friday marks National Vote Early Day and several metro Atlanta colleges and universities...
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
Central Georgia high school football matchups for Week 11
The Northside Eagles and the visiting Veterans Warhawks. Both teams enter tonight's contest 5-3 and fresh off big road wins last week.
Sunshine to round out the workweek before weekend rain | Central Georgia weather
We'll have sunshine and seasonable temperatures through Friday. For the weekend, we could more rain with cooler weather.
Former vice president visiting Georgia, campaigning for Kemp
GEORGIA, USA — Governor Brian Kemp's campaign team announced Friday that Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to appear in Kemp's bus tour just a week before the election. Mike Pence's presence comes as Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams and the incumbent Republican governor take a stab at another run against each other in the 2022 Georgia Midterms. Each are hoping the top political names will help sway voters. Former President Obama is campaigning for Abrams Friday evening.
The weekend could see more rain with cooler temperatures | Central Georgia weather
Football Friday Night and Tailgate13 look good. There will be a few more clouds moving in Friday night, but rain chances will hold off until late Saturday.
Riverside Healthcare in Virginia dresses babies in 'Barnyard Bash' Halloween costumes
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Families welcoming new babies at Riverside Regional Medical Center got a sweet treat this week: staff dressed their little ones up in knitted Halloween costumes. "With the theme of 'Barnyard Bash,' families experienced a few oink-oink’s here, moo-moo’s there, and a couple little farmers to...
'This drug is popular with teenagers' | Family urges lawmakers to ban herb with addictive characteristics after son's death
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta family is suing to stop convenience stores from selling a product that killed their son. It’s called kratom and their lawsuit also goes after companies making and distributing it. The grief is still fresh for the Pope family almost a year after their...
