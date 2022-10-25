Read full article on original website
6 Thoughts on a Thursday
Run the football and stop the run. As long as there has been football, these have been mantras shared by coaches when talking about what it takes to win. Even as things have moved away from the I-formation and football has morphed into more of a wide open passing game, the emphasis on running it on offense and stopping it on defense still looms large. Well, get ready for an old school type of game this weekend because who runs the ball best and who stops it the most is likely going to win.
Notre Dame LB Prince Kollie Focused on Physicality
Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie got a taste of college football last fall. The 6-foot, 220-pounder played 58 snaps over five games and had momentum coming out of the spring. Kollie then suffered a concussion in preseason camp, which knocked him out for a few weeks and the Tennessee native,...
JD Bertrand and Notre Dame Striving For More Consistency
Notre Dame captain JD Bertrand led the Irish a year ago with 101 tackles and the senior linebacker is once again in the team lead in 2022 with 43 tackles through seven games. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder is credited for playing in all seven games, but Bertrand has technically missed just over a full game due to two targeting calls, which cost him the first half of North Carolina and BYU.
Irish QB Drew Pyne Remains Confident Despite Recent Performance Dip
Initially, quarterback Drew Pyne appeared to be a godsend. Notre Dame was 0-2 when he took over the starting job against Cal for the injured Tyler Buchner. The offense averaged just 15.5 points per game in two Irish losses. Pyne completed 74.1 percent of his passes in his first three...
Notre Dame at Syracuse (FOOTBALL, 10-29-2022)
The Orange rank 16th in total defense and give up just 296.3 yards per game, but they've proven susceptible against the run at times this season. Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday afternoon. 20 hrs ago by Matt Freeman. Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke...
Video | Notre Dame LB Prince Kollie on Growth, Comfort in Defense, Impact of Laurinaitis
Notre Dame linebacker Prince Kollie spoke following Tuesday's practice as the Fighting Irish prepare for No. 16 Syracuse. 0:00 - Where his biggest growth has come this fall. 0:27 - Thoughts on what makes Logan Diggs a good running back. 0:52 - Fitting into a room of veterans at linebacker.
The Latest | Notre Dame & Taeshaun Lyons
As we say, things can – and often do – change in recruiting…and they can change quickly. After eyeing a late-October/early-November announcement for several weeks, Taeshaun Lyons may not be ready to decide until the end of November or later. That may not seem like a...
Three for Tuesday
Notre Dame won by 23 and yet it feels like a loss on every message board thread you click on as the Fighting Irish experienced several highs and lows in Saturday’s win over UNLV. Head coach Marcus Freeman stated he wanted his team to be a dominant team on...
Al Golden Notebook | October 25th
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden spoke on Tuesday evening as the Irish prepare for Syracuse. "A lot of great academic schools, a lot of rich tradition. Obviously, schools that pride themselves on their tradition, and the tradition of the conference. So that leads into Syracuse, right? You go up there playing (in) the dome. It's a unique atmosphere and it's a unique environment.
2023 FL LHP Justin Mayes Commits to Notre Dame
Notre Dame has made a late addition to its 2023 recruiting class as Calvary Christian HS (Fla.) LHP Justin Mayes gave his pledge earlier this week to the Fighting Irish. The 6-foot, 185-pounder topped out at 89 mph on his fastball this summer, but also has a changeup (1318 spin rate avg.) curveball (2362 spin rate avg.) and a slider (2632 spin rate avg.).
The Back Corner Fade
NOTE: Mike Kane is an IrishSportsDaily.com customer and Notre Dame fan writing a humorous weekly column from a fan’s perspective. “I like love winning, man. It’s a lot better than losing, you know” -Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh. In the end, “the Dub” is all that...
Notre Dame Lands Commitment From 2024 OF/LHP Eli Lovich
Notre Dame has landed a priority 2024 target as Blue Valley West (Kans.) LHP/OF Eli Lovich has given his verbal pledge to the Fighting Irish after visiting over the weekend. The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder could end up as a two-way guy for Shawn Stiffler’s Irish as he projects to the outfield, but also has an 85 mph fastball along with a changeup and curveball.
Tommy Rees Notebook | October 25th
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke following Tuesday's practice. On if Notre Dame uses quick tempo less than in previous seasons:. "With regards to tempo, we've always felt the ability to change tempo is the advantage. If you do one, teams know how to prepare for it. We played 70 reps of football Saturday—it was a little bit more if you take out the kneels—I think we had 16 (quick) tempo. We huddled 20 times maybe? Calling from the sidelines.
