Run the football and stop the run. As long as there has been football, these have been mantras shared by coaches when talking about what it takes to win. Even as things have moved away from the I-formation and football has morphed into more of a wide open passing game, the emphasis on running it on offense and stopping it on defense still looms large. Well, get ready for an old school type of game this weekend because who runs the ball best and who stops it the most is likely going to win.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO