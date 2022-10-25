Read full article on original website
12th Annual East Providence WinterFest Celebration
East Providence, RI – The City of East Providence and WinterFest Committee presents the 12th annual WinterFest celebration on Saturday, December 3, at the East Providence Senior Center, 610 Waterman Avenue. WinterFest is a free event that promises fun for the whole family!. Festivities begin at 3:00 PM with...
Rehoboth Events Committee Presents 2022 Fall Porch Decorating Contest
The Rehoboth Events Committee hosted the 3rd annual Fall Porch Decorating Contest 2022 this month. The participants truly staged some spectacular displays in one of two categories, Traditional Fall Decor and Halloween. The displays included motion-activated speaking animatronic figures, simulated smoke & fire, a troupe of dancing skeletons and elaborate, haunted graveyards. The fall decorations while not as elaborate, displayed design elegance, artistry and creativity. In many homes this event has become a seasonal favorite in Rehoboth, with whole families working together to stage their special display.
St. Raymond’s Church 2nd Annual Christmas Treasures Sale
This yard sale-type event, formerly part of our Annual Bazaar, has grown to need a separate time of its own!. “Christmas Treasures” -- gently-used holiday decorations and décor -- will be on sale. Saturday, November 19th from 11:30AM to 4:00PM & Sunday, November 20th from 8:30AM to 11:00AM...
East Providence Recreation announces 2022 Turkey Trot 5K / 6 Mile Run
East Providence, RI – The East Providence Recreation Department will hold the 2022 Turkey Trot 5K and 6 mile run on Saturday, November 19, 10:00 AM at Pierce Stadium, 201 Mercer Street. 5K entry fee is $22 until November 6; $25, November 7 – November 18; $30 on race...
November 2022 Activities for Children @ East Providence Public Libraries
Follow this link to add your email to our newsletter list!. • Evening Family Storytime at Weaver Library. Mondays, September 12 - November 28 at 6:30. Special guest Fedora the Explorer on November 28! Geared for ages 2-6. • Outdoor Toddler/ Preschool Story & Play at Weaver Library. Tuesdays, September...
FCSN Thanks V.H. Blackinton & Co. Inc. for Donation
Attleboro Firefighter Paul Jacques, Massachusetts State Director for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN), recently accepted a $1,900 donation to the FCSN from Veronica Ashley, Cancer Survivor and employee of V.H. Blackinton & Co. Inc.in Attleboro Falls. Blackinton donates 10 percent of the proceeds from their Breast Cancer Awareness product line to raise money for and bring awareness to the fight against cancer. The product line consists of the company's most popular fire, police, and sheriff badges in a vibrant pink finish with custom designed cancer awareness seals, lapel pins, and commendation bars.
Ernest L. Hallquist Jr.
Ernest L. Hallquist Jr., 80 of Rehoboth, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Crestwood Nursing Care Facility in Warren. He was the husband of twenty-three years to Cherrie Acheson. Ernest was born in Washington D.C. the son of the late Ernest L. Hallquist Sr. and Margaret (Bird) Hallquist. He was a graduate of Attleboro High School class of 1960 and then served his country with the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Ernie worked for the Teamsters Local#251 in East Providence for over thirty years, retiring in 2008. Mr. Hallquist and his dog Ralph volunteered reading to children at the Rehoboth Library for several years. He was a member of AA, met weekly with the HOW group and was a friend of Bill W for thirty-five years. Ernie raised and bred Macaw and African Gray Parrots. He also cherished taking his dog Murphy for rides in his truck. Survivors besides his wife are a sister: Joanne Hallquist; five brothers: David, Robert, Gary, William and Raymond Hallquist; a brother in Law: William Acheson; a niece: Debra Debra McCain along with several other nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Sandra Bergerman. All Services for Mr Hallquist are private at the request of the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Trash Bans & Recycling Info from The Seekonk Recycling Committee
As we head into November, the Seekonk Recycling Committee would like to call attention to a few important updates and happenings. You may be aware that November 15th is America Recycles Day, and we hope to have some new programming on Seekonk channel TV-9. You probably don't know that as of November 1st, it is now illegal to put clothing/textiles and mattresses in the trash here in Massachusetts. The DPW is working with MEGA on how handling procedures will change as far as disposal of mattresses, and more information will be communicated when we have it confirmed. Please visit the Recycling Information page at www.Seekonk-MA.gov for more information about how to properly dispose or recycle products in Seekonk.
Seekonk Resident Honored by LeadingAge Massachusetts
LeadingAge Massachusetts honored Hebrew SeniorLife’s NewBridge on the Charles Security and EMS Team, including Brian Hutton of Seekonk, with its Outstanding Team Award, presented at the statewide LeadingAge Massachusetts Annual Achievement Awards event earlier this month. The security team is “one of the main reasons that NewBridge on the...
Helen L. (Flanagan) Walsh
Helen L. (Flanagan) Walsh 85, of Winthrop Street, Riverside, died peacefully on October 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich. Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Kennedy) Flanagan, she lived in Riverside for the past 20 years, previously residing in Westerly, RI. Mrs....
Mayor thanks Council majority for approving FY 2022-2023 budget without playing petty election-year politics
East Providence, RI – Mayor Roberto DaSilva signed the FY 2022-2023 budget ordinance as approved by the City Council by a vote of 3-2 during the October 18, 2022 City Council meeting. Councilmen Robert Britto, Bob Rodericks and Nate Cahoon voted to approve the budget. Ward 2 Councilwoman Anna...
Volunteers Needed
East Bay Community Action Program’s Office of Volunteers Services AmeriCorps Seniors “Portable Pantry”-delivers groceries to senior citizens in Warren. Seeking help for 2 Mondays each month to call recipients and prepare or deliver bagged groceries. Must have transportation and be age 55+. To learn more please contact us at 401-435-7876 ext. 1137.
