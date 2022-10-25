Ernest L. Hallquist Jr., 80 of Rehoboth, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Crestwood Nursing Care Facility in Warren. He was the husband of twenty-three years to Cherrie Acheson. Ernest was born in Washington D.C. the son of the late Ernest L. Hallquist Sr. and Margaret (Bird) Hallquist. He was a graduate of Attleboro High School class of 1960 and then served his country with the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Ernie worked for the Teamsters Local#251 in East Providence for over thirty years, retiring in 2008. Mr. Hallquist and his dog Ralph volunteered reading to children at the Rehoboth Library for several years. He was a member of AA, met weekly with the HOW group and was a friend of Bill W for thirty-five years. Ernie raised and bred Macaw and African Gray Parrots. He also cherished taking his dog Murphy for rides in his truck. Survivors besides his wife are a sister: Joanne Hallquist; five brothers: David, Robert, Gary, William and Raymond Hallquist; a brother in Law: William Acheson; a niece: Debra Debra McCain along with several other nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Sandra Bergerman. All Services for Mr Hallquist are private at the request of the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. www.hathawayfunerals.com.

