Andalusia Star News
Theater ‘changes life’ for local teen featured in ‘Charlotte’s Web’
Luke Gay said being involved in theater changed his life. The Straughn High School junior is cast as Wilbur in the ReAct Theatre and Arts production of “Charlotte’s Web,” set for this weekend in the Dixon Center at LBW Community College. It’s only his second show, and...
Andalusia Star News
FAIR TIME IN COVINGTON COUNTY: Andalusia Kiwanis Club opens gate for 2022 Covington County Fair
The Andalusia Kiwanis Club has officially opened the 2022 Covington County Fair, which will continue throughout the week at the fairgrounds. This year’s fair, the 61st hosted by the Kiwanis Club, brings the return of exhibitions, along with the traditional assortment of games, food and carnival rides. Among the...
Andalusia Star News
Red Level takes on Samson; needs help for playoff berth
After completing an eight-game region schedule, Red Level (4-5) turns attention to a non-region game at Samson (0-9) with playoff hopes still intact Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. This year will mark the 16th time the two teams have played on the gridiron. Red Level looks for its first win in the series since 2010, but Samson holds an all-time 11-4 lead.
Andalusia Star News
Straughn seeks win for third seed in playoffs at Providence Christian
After a hard-fought region loss, Straughn (6-3, 5-2 3A Region 2) makes its third trip to Dothan this season for a matchup with Providence Christian (4-5, 4-3) Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. This year’s contest will be the fifth overall between the two teams. The Tigers won the first-ever...
Andalusia Star News
Pleasant Home looks to play spoiler in regular season finale with Georgiana
Despite having a difficult year, Pleasant Home (2-7, 1-6 1A Region 2) goes into its season finale against Georgiana (6-3, 4-3) with a chance to play region spoiler Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. This will be the 13th consecutive season the two teams have played since their inaugural contest...
Andalusia Star News
Bobcats face region foe Ashford ahead of playoffs
Following a home rivalry win, Opp (7-2, 6-1 3A Region 2) looks to close the regular season on a high note in the region finale at Ashford (2-6, 2-5) Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. The teams play for the first time since 2009 in their 22nd all-time matchup. The...
Andalusia Star News
Florala needs victory over Brantley to host playoff game
With a playoff berth secured, Florala (7-2, 5-2 1A Region 2) will host Brantley (7-2, 6-1) for senior night and seek to grab the region’s second seed Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. Senior band members, cheerleaders, and football players will be recognized prior to the game at 6:20...
Andalusia Star News
Voters to decide local amendment for golf carts
Covington County voters will decide whether to allow an Alabama Constitution Amendment for local municipalities to create laws related to the use of golf carts on public roadways. The Local Amendment, Act 2021-80, will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the amendment is passed by voters, local municipalities will...
