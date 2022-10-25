After completing an eight-game region schedule, Red Level (4-5) turns attention to a non-region game at Samson (0-9) with playoff hopes still intact Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. This year will mark the 16th time the two teams have played on the gridiron. Red Level looks for its first win in the series since 2010, but Samson holds an all-time 11-4 lead.

SAMSON, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO