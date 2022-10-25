ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Level, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Andalusia Star News

Red Level takes on Samson; needs help for playoff berth

After completing an eight-game region schedule, Red Level (4-5) turns attention to a non-region game at Samson (0-9) with playoff hopes still intact Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. This year will mark the 16th time the two teams have played on the gridiron. Red Level looks for its first win in the series since 2010, but Samson holds an all-time 11-4 lead.
SAMSON, AL
Andalusia Star News

Straughn seeks win for third seed in playoffs at Providence Christian

After a hard-fought region loss, Straughn (6-3, 5-2 3A Region 2) makes its third trip to Dothan this season for a matchup with Providence Christian (4-5, 4-3) Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. This year’s contest will be the fifth overall between the two teams. The Tigers won the first-ever...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Bobcats face region foe Ashford ahead of playoffs

Following a home rivalry win, Opp (7-2, 6-1 3A Region 2) looks to close the regular season on a high note in the region finale at Ashford (2-6, 2-5) Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. The teams play for the first time since 2009 in their 22nd all-time matchup. The...
ASHFORD, AL
Andalusia Star News

Florala needs victory over Brantley to host playoff game

With a playoff berth secured, Florala (7-2, 5-2 1A Region 2) will host Brantley (7-2, 6-1) for senior night and seek to grab the region’s second seed Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. Senior band members, cheerleaders, and football players will be recognized prior to the game at 6:20...
FLORALA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Voters to decide local amendment for golf carts

Covington County voters will decide whether to allow an Alabama Constitution Amendment for local municipalities to create laws related to the use of golf carts on public roadways. The Local Amendment, Act 2021-80, will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the amendment is passed by voters, local municipalities will...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy