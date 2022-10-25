Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
Seekonk Resident Honored by LeadingAge Massachusetts
LeadingAge Massachusetts honored Hebrew SeniorLife’s NewBridge on the Charles Security and EMS Team, including Brian Hutton of Seekonk, with its Outstanding Team Award, presented at the statewide LeadingAge Massachusetts Annual Achievement Awards event earlier this month. The security team is “one of the main reasons that NewBridge on the...
How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?
The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
Volunteers Needed
East Bay Community Action Program’s Office of Volunteers Services AmeriCorps Seniors “Portable Pantry”-delivers groceries to senior citizens in Warren. Seeking help for 2 Mondays each month to call recipients and prepare or deliver bagged groceries. Must have transportation and be age 55+. To learn more please contact us at 401-435-7876 ext. 1137.
Trash Bans & Recycling Info from The Seekonk Recycling Committee
As we head into November, the Seekonk Recycling Committee would like to call attention to a few important updates and happenings. You may be aware that November 15th is America Recycles Day, and we hope to have some new programming on Seekonk channel TV-9. You probably don't know that as of November 1st, it is now illegal to put clothing/textiles and mattresses in the trash here in Massachusetts. The DPW is working with MEGA on how handling procedures will change as far as disposal of mattresses, and more information will be communicated when we have it confirmed. Please visit the Recycling Information page at www.Seekonk-MA.gov for more information about how to properly dispose or recycle products in Seekonk.
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who won the sheriff debate?
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who do you think won the Bristol County sheriff debate?
FCSN Thanks V.H. Blackinton & Co. Inc. for Donation
Attleboro Firefighter Paul Jacques, Massachusetts State Director for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN), recently accepted a $1,900 donation to the FCSN from Veronica Ashley, Cancer Survivor and employee of V.H. Blackinton & Co. Inc.in Attleboro Falls. Blackinton donates 10 percent of the proceeds from their Breast Cancer Awareness product line to raise money for and bring awareness to the fight against cancer. The product line consists of the company's most popular fire, police, and sheriff badges in a vibrant pink finish with custom designed cancer awareness seals, lapel pins, and commendation bars.
Massachusetts Labor Relations Department Finds Attleboro Mayor Made ‘Coercive’ Comments
ATTLEBORO (1420 WBSM) — In a move that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux called "downright unethical" right before an election, the state's Department of Labor Relations this week released a decision finding that Heroux made "coercive" comments about a city employee. Heroux is currently running a contentious race for Bristol...
‘Let’s make history’: Woonsocket residents push for write-in mayoral candidate
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A small coalition of Woonsocket residents are leading a charge to elect city councilwoman Denise Sierra as mayor through write-in votes, after the removal of former Mayor Lisa-Baldelli Hunt. Sierra brought complaints against Baldelli-Hunt to the council, outlining accusations of failure to perform mayoral duties....
Bristol County Sheriff Under Ethics Review After Complaint Filed by Opponent
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson's campaign is under review by the State Ethics Commission following a complaint about alleged misuse of taxpayer resources filed by his opponent in the upcoming election. The race between longtime sheriff Hodgson and challenger Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is becoming still more contentious as Nov....
Side Entrance for Proposed ‘Old Jail’ Hotel Nixed
Above: The owner was looking to put the main entrance to the building on the side behind the “house” part of the property. The owner of the old jail building at 110 King Street withdrew the zoning application for his planned boutique hotel this week after a contentious Oct. 21 meeting with town officials. Gary Marinosci and his team met last Friday with members of the town’s planning staff, the building inspector, the fire chief, and town manager in what’s called the technical review committee (TRC), in advance of a Zoning Board meeting Tuesday where the application had been on the agenda.
Mayor thanks Council majority for approving FY 2022-2023 budget without playing petty election-year politics
East Providence, RI – Mayor Roberto DaSilva signed the FY 2022-2023 budget ordinance as approved by the City Council by a vote of 3-2 during the October 18, 2022 City Council meeting. Councilmen Robert Britto, Bob Rodericks and Nate Cahoon voted to approve the budget. Ward 2 Councilwoman Anna...
November 2022 Book Club @ East Providence Public Library
Monday, November 28th, 2022 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm virtual meeting on Zoom OR Wednesday, November 30th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in person meeting at Weaver Library. We will be reading Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter by Tom Franklin. Stop by to pick up a copy or download the title...
November 2022 Activities for Children @ East Providence Public Libraries
Follow this link to add your email to our newsletter list!. • Evening Family Storytime at Weaver Library. Mondays, September 12 - November 28 at 6:30. Special guest Fedora the Explorer on November 28! Geared for ages 2-6. • Outdoor Toddler/ Preschool Story & Play at Weaver Library. Tuesdays, September...
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
What you need to know about RI’s ballot Question 1
There has been a lot of attention on the race for governor and congress in Rhode Island, but voters statewide will still be asked three ballot questions concerning how they want their tax money to be spent.
Money back: Tax refunds will start to flow on Tuesday
BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
Only one candidate participates in Bristol County sheriff's forum
(WJAR) — A forum was held Thursday night in the race of Bristol County sheriff, but only one candidate attended. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, the Democratic candidate running for the office, attended virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts of the forum said incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson declined...
TLC and Attleboro Y Help Adult Students Learn Outside the Classroom
On September 27, the Attleboro Norton YMCA’s Downtown branch hosted dozens of students and their family members from The Literacy Center (TLC). Visitors received a guided tour of the Wellness Center, pool, indoor track, and other amenities. The Y also shared information about additional services open to members – including personal training and child care – before treating guests to a complimentary meal at the on-site cafe. The event was part of the YMCA's Welcome Month activities and aimed to promote inclusion with the community's immigrant and refugee families – many of whom receive classes and services at TLC.
Helen L. (Flanagan) Walsh
Helen L. (Flanagan) Walsh 85, of Winthrop Street, Riverside, died peacefully on October 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich. Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Kennedy) Flanagan, she lived in Riverside for the past 20 years, previously residing in Westerly, RI. Mrs....
