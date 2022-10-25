ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Resident Honored by LeadingAge Massachusetts

LeadingAge Massachusetts honored Hebrew SeniorLife’s NewBridge on the Charles Security and EMS Team, including Brian Hutton of Seekonk, with its Outstanding Team Award, presented at the statewide LeadingAge Massachusetts Annual Achievement Awards event earlier this month. The security team is “one of the main reasons that NewBridge on the...
SEEKONK, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?

The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
JOHNSTON, RI
reportertoday.com

Volunteers Needed

East Bay Community Action Program’s Office of Volunteers Services AmeriCorps Seniors “Portable Pantry”-delivers groceries to senior citizens in Warren. Seeking help for 2 Mondays each month to call recipients and prepare or deliver bagged groceries. Must have transportation and be age 55+. To learn more please contact us at 401-435-7876 ext. 1137.
WARREN, RI
reportertoday.com

Trash Bans & Recycling Info from The Seekonk Recycling Committee

As we head into November, the Seekonk Recycling Committee would like to call attention to a few important updates and happenings. You may be aware that November 15th is America Recycles Day, and we hope to have some new programming on Seekonk channel TV-9. You probably don't know that as of November 1st, it is now illegal to put clothing/textiles and mattresses in the trash here in Massachusetts. The DPW is working with MEGA on how handling procedures will change as far as disposal of mattresses, and more information will be communicated when we have it confirmed. Please visit the Recycling Information page at www.Seekonk-MA.gov for more information about how to properly dispose or recycle products in Seekonk.
SEEKONK, MA
reportertoday.com

FCSN Thanks V.H. Blackinton & Co. Inc. for Donation

Attleboro Firefighter Paul Jacques, Massachusetts State Director for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN), recently accepted a $1,900 donation to the FCSN from Veronica Ashley, Cancer Survivor and employee of V.H. Blackinton & Co. Inc.in Attleboro Falls. Blackinton donates 10 percent of the proceeds from their Breast Cancer Awareness product line to raise money for and bring awareness to the fight against cancer. The product line consists of the company's most popular fire, police, and sheriff badges in a vibrant pink finish with custom designed cancer awareness seals, lapel pins, and commendation bars.
ATTLEBORO, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Side Entrance for Proposed ‘Old Jail’ Hotel Nixed

Above: The owner was looking to put the main entrance to the building on the side behind the “house” part of the property. The owner of the old jail building at 110 King Street withdrew the zoning application for his planned boutique hotel this week after a contentious Oct. 21 meeting with town officials. Gary Marinosci and his team met last Friday with members of the town’s planning staff, the building inspector, the fire chief, and town manager in what’s called the technical review committee (TRC), in advance of a Zoning Board meeting Tuesday where the application had been on the agenda.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
reportertoday.com

November 2022 Book Club @ East Providence Public Library

Monday, November 28th, 2022 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm virtual meeting on Zoom OR Wednesday, November 30th 11:00 am - 12:00 pm in person meeting at Weaver Library. We will be reading Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter by Tom Franklin. Stop by to pick up a copy or download the title...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Money back: Tax refunds will start to flow on Tuesday

BOSTON — The first checks and direct deposits from a nearly $3 billion pot of excess tax revenue will head back to taxpayers starting on Tuesday when the calendar flips to November, the Baker administration announced Friday. A spokesperson for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance said money...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Only one candidate participates in Bristol County sheriff's forum

(WJAR) — A forum was held Thursday night in the race of Bristol County sheriff, but only one candidate attended. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, the Democratic candidate running for the office, attended virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts of the forum said incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson declined...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
reportertoday.com

TLC and Attleboro Y Help Adult Students Learn Outside the Classroom

On September 27, the Attleboro Norton YMCA’s Downtown branch hosted dozens of students and their family members from The Literacy Center (TLC). Visitors received a guided tour of the Wellness Center, pool, indoor track, and other amenities. The Y also shared information about additional services open to members – including personal training and child care – before treating guests to a complimentary meal at the on-site cafe. The event was part of the YMCA's Welcome Month activities and aimed to promote inclusion with the community's immigrant and refugee families – many of whom receive classes and services at TLC.
ATTLEBORO, MA
reportertoday.com

Helen L. (Flanagan) Walsh

Helen L. (Flanagan) Walsh 85, of Winthrop Street, Riverside, died peacefully on October 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Home, East Greenwich. Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Kennedy) Flanagan, she lived in Riverside for the past 20 years, previously residing in Westerly, RI. Mrs....
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

