Rutgers football announces 2023 schedule
Rutgers football has announced its full schedule for the 2023 season, which includes a season opener against Northwestern, part of three straight home games.
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Annie Clapp scored two second half goals and had an assist in the first half to lift 12th-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan to a 4-1 victory over fifth-seeded Bayonne in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament in Bayonne. Clapp assisted on Kaelyn Corbitt’s goal which gave Bridgewater-Raritan...
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North 2, Group 3 girls soccer for Oct. 26
Kristina Lowe scored two goals to lift fourth-seeded Cranford, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over 13th-seeded Nutley in the first round of the North 2, Group 3 tournament in Cranford. Olivia Russomanno and Aileen McGovern each had a goal and three assists for Cranford...
roi-nj.com
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
morristowngreen.com
Former Morristown Mayor Jay DeLaney is battling his toughest foe
Thursday’s three-hour virtual planning board meeting ended with a request for prayers, from one mayor for another. “Everyone, keep Deb and Jay DeLaney in their thoughts and prayers. Jay is battling cancer,” Mayor Tim Dougherty said. “They truly love and give everything they can to Morristown.”. Former...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort Monmouth
Denholtz Properties, a real estate development company, announced it had negotiated a 17,100 -square-foot lease with BarCo Brands to bring The Commissary at Baseline, part of the historic Fort Monmouth redevelopment site located at 675 Oceanport Way in Oceanport, NJ, to full occupancy.
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry
Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
BuyBuy Baby to close 1 of its N.J. stores
Retailer BuyBuy Baby is closing one of its New Jersey locations. The company’s Princeton store at 601 Nassau Park Blvd. is expected to shutter in December, although an exact date has yet to be determined, a store employee told NJ Advance Media. The popular baby products chain is operated...
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Yum! The Best Sliders in New Jersey are Maybe the Best in America
A fond memory I have of sliders goes back to when my son Zach was little, we would go on weekends and get a "crave case" at White Castle. We would stay up late and watch movies and SNL and enjoy the onions and slide 'em right down lol it is a fantastic memory and we both enjoyed those "slider" weekends.
What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say
HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
trentonnj.org
Route 29 Boulevard Planning Application Submitted
TRENTON, NJ – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora applauded planners and advocates for submission of the Route 29 Boulevard project grant application. The project would overhaul Trenton’s waterfront to ensure residential access and more equitable use of land and resources. “Route 29 was built in the ‘50s and ‘60s...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New Jersey
The Garden State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm
Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
