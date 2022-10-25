ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

roi-nj.com

Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge

Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Former Morristown Mayor Jay DeLaney is battling his toughest foe

Thursday’s three-hour virtual planning board meeting ended with a request for prayers, from one mayor for another. “Everyone, keep Deb and Jay DeLaney in their thoughts and prayers. Jay is battling cancer,” Mayor Tim Dougherty said. “They truly love and give everything they can to Morristown.”. Former...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
earnthenecklace.com

Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?

Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry

Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

BuyBuy Baby to close 1 of its N.J. stores

Retailer BuyBuy Baby is closing one of its New Jersey locations. The company’s Princeton store at 601 Nassau Park Blvd. is expected to shutter in December, although an exact date has yet to be determined, a store employee told NJ Advance Media. The popular baby products chain is operated...
PRINCETON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say

HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
HOLMDEL, NJ
trentonnj.org

Route 29 Boulevard Planning Application Submitted

TRENTON, NJ – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora applauded planners and advocates for submission of the Route 29 Boulevard project grant application. The project would overhaul Trenton’s waterfront to ensure residential access and more equitable use of land and resources. “Route 29 was built in the ‘50s and ‘60s...
TRENTON, NJ
InsuranceNewsNet

The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm

Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

