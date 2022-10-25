ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Georgia edges Missouri volleyball in five-set thriller

With Kaylee Cox struggling to get anything going offensively, Missouri coach Joshua Taylor made an audible Friday against Georgia. Taylor worked in defensive specialist Skylar Buckley at setter alongside her sister, Riley Buckley, in the fourth and fifth sets at the Hearnes Center. Skylar Buckley demonstrated her versatility with two...
MU men's basketball releases student ticket info for KU matchup

Missouri men's basketball released information Friday describing how MU students with an All-Sport Pass can acquire tickets to the Tigers' home game against Kansas on Dec. 10. Students who have an All-Sport Pass will have the opportunity to earn higher priority for a ticket to the game by attending select nonconference home games for the men's and women's basketball teams. Tickets to those games have to be claimed online, and a student must attend the game and scan their ticket in order for it to count for priority points towards a ticket to the KU game.
Buffaloe wants Mayor's Cup to stay in Missouri

In October 2019, Columbia's then-sustainability manager Barbara Buffaloe was taking a group of elementary school kids on a tour of City Hall. She saw then-Mayor Brian Treece casually walking through the building, holding a trophy bigger than his head. It was Buffaloe’s first introduction to the Mayor’s Cup, the trophy...
Responsibility to neighbors fuels run by two state House candidates

Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith have been spending a lot of time knocking on doors across Columbia. That's not unusual for statehouse candidates to do this time of year — unless the seats are already secured. Steinhoff and Smith are running unopposed in the 45th and 46th Missouri...
