Missouri men's basketball released information Friday describing how MU students with an All-Sport Pass can acquire tickets to the Tigers' home game against Kansas on Dec. 10. Students who have an All-Sport Pass will have the opportunity to earn higher priority for a ticket to the game by attending select nonconference home games for the men's and women's basketball teams. Tickets to those games have to be claimed online, and a student must attend the game and scan their ticket in order for it to count for priority points towards a ticket to the KU game.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO