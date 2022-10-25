Read full article on original website
UPS beats profit estimates on higher parcel delivery prices
Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on Tuesday reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit and reaffirmed its full-year forecast after higher delivery prices and cost controls offset softening e-commerce demand.
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Meta Q3 Sales Slip 4% and Profits Miss Expectations, Facebook Nears 2 Billion Daily Users
Meta was buffeted by a broad ad-spending slowdown in the third quarter, reporting a year-over-year revenue decline of 4%, while it missed Wall Street expectations on the bottom line as heavy metaverse investments continued to eat into earnings. The company said its flagship Facebook app had 1.984 billion daily active users on average in Q3, up around 16 million from 1.968 billion the prior quarter — and, as Meta’s core social media business plateaus, it’s facing stronger competition from TikTok. Facebook DAUs had previously declined in Q4 2021, by about 1 million. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Strictly Business newsletter...
Shell reports second-highest quarterly profit ever
British oil and gas giant Shell reported $9.5 billion in third-quarter profits Thursday, more than doubling its profits from the same period last year, amid high gas prices. It’s the second-highest quarterly profit in the company’s history, down only from the second quarter of 2022, when Shell reported $11.5 billion in profit. The company has already raked in more than $30 billion this year, on track to smash its annual profit record, which was set in 2008.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Amazon slipped 6.8% Friday after the retailer on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company also projected weaker holiday sales than analysts expected. – The pharma company's shares rose 12.9% after following...
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
McDonald's Beats On Q3 Earnings As Global Comps Surge 10%, Gains Share Among Low Income Consumers In US
McDonald’s Corp MCD reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $5.87 billion, beating the consensus of $5.72 billion. Global comparable sales rose 9.5%, with 6.1% growth in the U.S. Digital Systemwide sales in its top six markets were nearly $7 billion for the quarter, representing over...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Kraft Heinz Beats Quarterly Estimates as Prices Soar
(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co on Wednesday reported a surprise rise in quarterly revenue and topped earnings estimates as the Jell-O and Philadelphia Cream Cheese maker benefited from price increases and improved supplies to retailers. The results follow those from General Mills and Kellogg and underscore how multiple price increases over...
Pinterest (PINS) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Pinterest Inc. PINS reported healthy third-quarter 2022 results with a year-over-year increase in revenues driven by strong demand from joint businesses. Both the bottom line and top line beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $65.2 million or a loss of...
3 Top-Ranked Small Caps With Big Growth
Many investors enjoy parking cash in small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap), and for an easy-to-understand reason – we all dream of getting in early on the next big thing. Still, there is a lot of negative sentiment surrounding the stocks. Why?. Small-cap stocks are typically seen as more...
Integer Holdings (ITGR) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 View Lowered
Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 95 cents in the third quarter of 2022, which declined 9.5% year over year. The figure, however, topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7%. The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring and restructuring-related...
