KESQ
McDonald’s third quarter sales boosted by higher prices
McDonald’s reported better-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it charged higher prices and drew in customers with its Camp McDonald’s promotion. The Chicago-based burger giant said its global same-store sales rose 9.5% in the July-September period. That was well ahead of the 5.8% increase Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet. McDonald’s said Camp McDonald’s, which offered deals, merchandise and streaming concerts within the McDonald’s app, drove customer visits. McDonald’s revenue fell 5% to $5.87 billion for the quarter, also beating forecasts. The company said its overseas revenue was weaker because of the strong dollar.
KESQ
Amazon posts weaker-than-expected 3Q revenue, stock tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has reported that it returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year. But its stock tumbled due to weaker-than-expected revenue as well as the company’s disappointing projections for the current quarter. Amazon reported revenue of $127.1 billion, less than the $127.4 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet had predicted. The company expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $140 billion and $148 billion, a growth of 2% and 8% compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Amazon said it anticipates an unfavorable impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
KESQ
Boeing posts $3.3B loss on costs tied to defense programs
Boeing is reporting a $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter because of higher costs related to several government programs including building new Air Force One presidential planes. The company said Wednesday that the adjusted loss amounted to $6.18 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion. The revenue fell far short of Wall Street expectations. Revenue in Boeing’s normally consistent defense and space business tumbled by 20%, and it suffered huge losses for higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs on a military refueling tanker, Air Force One and other programs.
KESQ
Hard-drive maker Seagate Tech faces China sanctions warning
BEIJING (AP) — Seagate Technology says the U.S. Department of Commerce has warned it may charge the computer hard-drive maker with violating restrictions on exports of high-tech products to China. The company said in an SEC filing Thursday that it had not committed any violations. It said the allegation is over sales between August 2020 and September 2021 to “a customer and its affiliates.” But the company, registered in Ireland, said the situation could affect its business. Seagate said, in reporting lower profit and revenue for its fiscal first quarter, that it was reducing its headcount by 3,000 people as part of a restructuring. It cited global uncertainties and slower demand.
KESQ
Shell 3Q earnings double, stir debate on energy profit tax
LONDON (AP) — Shell’s earnings have more than doubled in the third quarter. That has fueled the debate over taxes on energy producers’ windfall profits as they have benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shell said Thursday that adjusted earnings, which exclude one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $9.45 billion from $4.13 billion in the same period last year. Shell also announced a $4 billion share buyback and plans to increase its fourth-quarter dividend by 15%. Global energy prices soared after the invasion of Ukraine as Western governments imposed sanctions on Russia and the Kremlin curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe.
Beverage Brand Liquid Death Raises $70M
Mike Cessario, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Death, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's recent funding and what made the company a social media sensation.
KESQ
Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high. Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell...
