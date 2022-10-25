Read full article on original website
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings
Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Recap: United States Steel Q3 Earnings
United States Steel X reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:17 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel beat estimated earnings by 1.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was down $761.00 million from...
Canadian National (CNI) Stock Up 3.4% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
Canadian National Railway Company CNI stock has gained 3.4% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 25. The uptick can be attributed to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance. Quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share (C$2.13) outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 and improved 34.7% year over year. Quarterly...
McDonald's (MCD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
McDonald's Corporation MCD reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, shares of the company rose 2.9% in the pre-market trading session. McDonald's president and chief executive officer, Chris Kempczinski,...
Integra's (IART) Q3 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Declines
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents for the third quarter of 2022, flat year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like structural optimization charges, acquisition, divestiture and integration-related...
Ford Stock Lower After Q3 Earnings Beat, Narrowed 2022 Profit Guidance; Plans Argo AI Wind-Down
Ford Motor (F) reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, while narrowing its full-year profit guidance, and said it would wind-down its autonomous vehicle joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen. Ford said its adjusted earnings for the September quarter fell 41.2% from last year to 30 cents per share but came in...
BorgWarner (BWA) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y
BorgWarner Inc. BWA reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for third-quarter 2022, up from 80 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. Higher-than-anticipated revenues across Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments resulted in the outperformance. The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $4,060 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,977 million. The top line, however, also moved up 18.8% year over year.
KLA's (KLAC) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1
KLA Corporation KLAC reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $7.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5%. The figure was up 52.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level year over year and 21.5%, sequentially. Revenues increased 30.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level and 9.6% from the...
Merit Medical (MMSI) Q3 Earnings Beat, FY22 View Revised
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 64 cents in the third quarter of 2022, up by 23.1% year over year. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. The adjustments include expenses related to the amortization of intangibles, and corporate transformation and...
Strong Production to Drive Devon Energy's (DVN) Q3 Earnings
Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 1, after market close. This oil and gas company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.82% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors at...
Earnings Preview: Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Shopify Adds 13% On Narrower-than-expected Loss In Q3
(RTTNews) - Shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc. (SHOP) are rising more than 13% Thursday morning after reporting lower-than-expected loss in the third-quarter results. "Our merchant solutions revenue as a percentage of GMV - or Merchant Solutions attach rate - climbed to 2.14%, the highest level in Shopify's history," said Harley Finkelstein,
TotalEnergies (TTE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TotalEnergies SE TTE has reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $3.83 (€3.78) per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 per share by 2.04%. The bottom line improved 117.6% from the year-ago figure of $1.76 (€1.49) per share. The year-over-year improvement was due to an increase in commodity prices.
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Strength Seen in Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): Can Its 12% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $49.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks. The stock surge can be attributed to...
BioMarin (BMRN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, Ups Voxzogo View
BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN reported adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimates of 37 cents and 35 cents, respectively. Earnings rose 150% from the year-ago quarter’s figure, driven by higher year-over-year revenues, which offset the impact of higher marketing costs.
Xcel Energy (XEL) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Trims Guidance
Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted third-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $1.18 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line improved by 4.4% from the year-ago earnings of $1.13 per share. Total Revenues. Xcel Energy’s third-quarter revenues of $4,082 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
