Standard Chartered Q3 profit surges 41% to over $1bn
Standard Chartered has reported a profit of $1.08bn for the third quarter of 2022, a surge of 41% compared with $767m a year ago. For the quarter ended 30 September 2022, statutory profit before taxation jumped 40% to $1.39bn from $996m last year. Net interest income rose by 11% to...
Deutsche Bank posts three-fold rise in profit before tax in Q3
Deutsche Bank has reported a profit before tax of €1.6bn for the third quarter of 2022, which represents nearly three-fold rise year-on-year (YoY). This is the German banking giant’s highest third quarter profit before tax since 2006. Post-tax profit in the quarter stood at €1.2bn compared with €329m...
Credit Suisse Q3 loss plunges to $4bn; to slash 9,000 jobs
Credit Suisse has posted $4.07bn (CHF4.03bn) net loss attributable to shareholders in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a net income of $438.40m (CHF434m) a year ago. The drop was driven primarily by its Investment Bank’s poor performance owing to “higher volatility, widened credit spreads and muted primary issuance”.
Top 10 M&A financial advisers in Europe for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in Europe for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 8,691 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $511.6bn were announced in the region during the period. Top advisers by value and...
Coutts operating profit rises to £139m in Q3 despite market volatility
Coutts, the private banking and wealth management arm of UK-based NatWest Group, has posted an operating profit of £139m in the third quarter of 2022. The figure represents an increase from £94m reported in the same period a year ago. The positive shift was driven by strong operating...
Credit Suisse elevates Nita Patel as chief compliance officer
Beleaguered Swiss private banking group Credit Suisse Group has appointed Nita Patel as its chief compliance officer, replacing Rafael Lopez Lorenzo. The appointment follows Lorenzo’s recent exit from the post citing family reasons. Patel will be part of the group’s Executive Board effective 1 November 2022. In her...
Aristotle acquires Pacific Life’s third-party credit asset management firm
Aristotle Capital Management has expanded its credit offering by acquiring Pacific Life Insurance Company’s third-party credit asset management firm, Pacific Asset Management (PAM). Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Life will get a minority stake in Aristotle, which specialises in equity and fixed income portfolio management for institutional...
Amundi, CVC, TPG in fray to buy KBank’s asset management arm
Thailand-based Kasikornbank (KBank) has shortlisted bidders for a stake sale in its asset management business, reported Bloomberg citing people privy to the development. French asset manager Amundi, buyout firms CVC Capital Partners and TPG are said to be among the shortlisted bidders. The firms in consultation with their financial advisers...
Nuveen to buy majority stake in Arcmont Asset Management
American asset manager Nuveen has reached a definitive agreement to purchase a controlling stake in private debt investment manager Arcmont Asset Management. The deal is expected to help Nuveen expand its base across Europe and add to its expertise in private capital space. Arcmont Asset Management will complement Churchill Asset...
UnicornSP, iCapital join hands to serve LATAM wealth managers
Fund distribution specialist Unicorn Strategic Partners (UnicornSP) has collaborated with fintech firm iCapital to cater to wealth managers across Latin America. As part of the partnership, UnicornSP will act as a local distribution partner as well as product specialist. The company will manage the distribution of private market and hedge...
Quilter Investors names new responsible investment chief
Quilter Investors, part of UK-based wealth management business Quilter, has appointed Marisol Hernandez as new head of its responsible investment division. Hernandez will take over the charge from Eimear Toomey, who quit the firm earlier this year. She will report to Quilter Investors chief investment officer Marcus Brookes. In her...
Top 10 M&A legal advisers in South and Central America for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 836 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $63.5bn were announced in the region during the period. Top advisers...
UK regulator FCA recommends anti-greenwashing measures
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put forward a set of measures seeking to cut down the practice of ‘greenwashing’ in the financial sector. The regulator proposed the package following a surge in investment products that are branded ‘green’ in the name of marketing, thus misleading consumers.
UBS introduces new digital platform to target Chinese wealth management market
Swiss banking giant UBS has introduced a new digital wealth management service platform, dubbed WE.UBS, to lure more wealthy clients in China. Launched by the company regional subsidiary, UBS Fund Distribution (Shenzhen) (UBS FS), the mobile application seeks to cover wealthy clients across the region. The new app, said to...
