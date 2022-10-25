Read full article on original website
Asian stocks mixed ahead of US GDP update, Europe rates call
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday ahead of an update on the U.S. economy and a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to raise its key interest rate to a 13-year high. Shanghai and Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Wall Street fell...
Inflation data shows US prices were still uncomfortably high last month
A new batch of inflation data released Friday showed that while prices remained uncomfortably high in September, a slowdown in wage growth indicates some relief may be in sight. That’s an encouraging development for the Federal Reserve, which is battling to bring down the highest inflation in 40 years.
Amazon posts weaker-than-expected 3Q revenue, stock tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has reported that it returned to profitability after two consecutive quarters of losses this year. But its stock tumbled due to weaker-than-expected revenue as well as the company’s disappointing projections for the current quarter. Amazon reported revenue of $127.1 billion, less than the $127.4 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet had predicted. The company expects revenue for the fourth quarter to be between $140 billion and $148 billion, a growth of 2% and 8% compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Amazon said it anticipates an unfavorable impact from fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
Average long-term mortgage rate jumps above 7% this week
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from 6.94% last week. The last time the average rate was above 7% was April 2002, a time when the U.S. was still reeling from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but six years away from the 2008 housing market collapse that triggered the Great Recession.
A European Traveler Explained Why Americans Should End Tipping Culture For Good, And It Has Sparked A Viral Conversation
"Doing service in the food industry in the US is having a job as an actor."
Europe likely to see another jumbo interest rate increase
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is getting ready to go big again. An interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point is regarded as a done deal for Thursday’s meeting in Frankfurt, Germany. It’s a sign of determination to contain inflation that’s running out of control at 9.9%, well above the bank’s target of 2%. The ECB joins the U.S. Federal Reserve in making drastic hikes even as fears grow that the moves could slow the economy. Europe has enough trouble since the war in Ukraine has raised energy prices this year. Still, analysts say this isn’t the end of the increases and are waiting to hear bank President Christine Lagarde for clues on how high the ECB will go.
Shell 3Q earnings double, stir debate on energy profit tax
LONDON (AP) — Shell’s earnings have more than doubled in the third quarter. That has fueled the debate over taxes on energy producers’ windfall profits as they have benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shell said Thursday that adjusted earnings, which exclude one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $9.45 billion from $4.13 billion in the same period last year. Shell also announced a $4 billion share buyback and plans to increase its fourth-quarter dividend by 15%. Global energy prices soared after the invasion of Ukraine as Western governments imposed sanctions on Russia and the Kremlin curtailed natural gas shipments to Europe.
Japan to OK $490B in stimulus to cushion impact of inflation
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is to approve a hefty economic package that will include government funding of about 29 trillion yen ($200 billion) to soften the burden of costs from rising utility rates and food prices. Cabinet approval was expected later Friday. Inflation has been rising with globally surging prices and a weakening of the yen has amplified costs for imports. The package includes subsidies for households that are largely seen as an attempt by Kishida to lift his plunging popularity. His government has been rocked by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s close ties to the South Korean-based Unification church, which surfaced after the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe in July.
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. The Federal Statistical Office said Friday that gross domestic product in Europe’s biggest economy expanded 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter. That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter. The government said earlier that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as in early 2023. Germany’s annual inflation rate rose again in October, climbing to 10.4% from 10% the previous month.
Here’s how fracking and renewables are changing US energy production
Here’s how fracking and renewables are changing US energy production. The use of renewable energy sources is on the rise in the U.S., which may be a welcome relief to both Earth and its inhabitants. Sourcing energy from renewables such as solar power, hydropower, and wind offers a plethora of health and sustainability benefits, especially compared to energy sources that release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Considering the volume of U.S. energy use, national over-reliance on GHG-emitting energy sources has been a cause for concern in most scientific circles for decades.
ExxonMobil posts another record profit as oil prices remain high
America’s largest oil company ExxonMobil set a profit record for the second-straight quarter as oil and gas prices remained high. No. 2 US oil company Chevron also posted much-better-than-expected results. ExxonMobil earned $18.7 billion, excluding special items, up 6% from the second quarter results which had been the record...
McDonald’s Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions
Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter. The Chicago burger giant reported stronger-than-expected sales and profits. U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period as McDonald’s tried to compensate for higher paper, food and labor costs. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. Same-store sales were up 9.5% globally and 6% in the U.S. Revenue fell 5% to $5.87 billion, but that was better than industry analysts had expected. Overseas revenue was weaker because of the strong dollar.
Drugmaker Merck tops 3Q forecasts as Keytruda sales jump 20%
Merck turned in a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its 2022 forecast as the drugmaker’s top seller brought in over a third of its revenue. Sales of the cancer fighter Keytruda grew 20% to more than $5.4 billion in the quarter and would have jumped 26% without the impact of foreign exchange rates, Merck said Thursday. The drugmaker also saw sales for its Gardasil vaccine grow 15% to $2.3 billion. That vaccine protects against cancer-causing human papilloma virus infections. Overall, Merck’s total revenue grew 14% to $14.96 billion in the quarter.
