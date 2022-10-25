Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
The potential for Tesla to buyback stock for the first time has gained steam in recent days. CEO Elon Musk said late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion. He also said Tesla could one day be worth more than Apple and Saudi...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Investors should look for the bear market to be over in the first quarter of 2023, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says
Investors could see the bear market end as soon as early next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson. Despite the outlook for weaker spending around the holidays, stocks can continue to rise, he said. "We think the market will hold up and that will be another positive catalyst," Wilson...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
NASDAQ
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
invezz.com
Disney stock price forecast: Wells Fargo sees a 40% upside
Wells Fargo names Disney its top pick in media stocks. Kevin O'Leary agrees with the bullish view on CNBC. Disney stock is down 35% versus the start of the year. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) ended roughly flat on Monday even after a Wells Fargo analyst said it was his top pick in media stocks.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 53 companies reached new 52-week lows. Canon CAJ was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH was the biggest loser, trading down 2396.88% to...
A lost decade in the stock market is likely as long as oil prices continue to trend higher, Stifel says
Investors should be prepared for a lost decade of returns in the stock market, according to Stifel. The outlook hinges on commodity prices continuing to move higher throughout the decade. "If commodity soar (oil/war), then it's extremely unlikely the S&P 500 meaningfully rises," Stifel said. While Stifel equity strategist Barry...
Friday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NRG Energy Before The Dividend Payout
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NRG Energy NRG. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. On Monday, NRG Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
NASDAQ
ETN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.38, changing hands as high as $145.75 per share. Eaton Corp plc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
NASDAQ
Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher This Week
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 27.8% according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of 2:43 p.m. ET Thursday, the stock was still up 18.7%. The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was financial results that...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Shopify Stock Soared Today
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 17% on Thursday after the e-commerce company's third-quarter results gave investors hope that its worst losses were behind it. Shopify facilitated $46.2 billion worth of transactions, a metric known as gross merchandise volume (GMV). That represented growth of 11% compared to the prior-year quarter.
NASDAQ
Why Nvidia Stock Edged Higher Today
Investors were optimistic about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) today, likely after Meta Platforms said on its recent quarterlyearnings callthat it is increasing its capital expenditures on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, which could benefit Nvidia. As a result, the semiconductor stock climbed 2.9% as of 2:34 p.m. ET. So what. While Meta's...
