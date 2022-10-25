ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
titaninsider.com

MU cross country heads to Oxford for SEC Championships

The Missouri cross country teams will race in the biggest meet of the season Friday, when the Tigers travel to Oxford, Mississippi, for the SEC Championships. MU has raced conservatively in four previous meets, but with the Midwest Regional Championships on the horizon, the Tigers are looking to be more aggressive down the stretch.
OXFORD, MS
titaninsider.com

MU soccer enters regular-season finale needing win

After 16 games over three months, Missouri soccer closes its regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday on the road against South Carolina. Missouri (5-7-4, 2-4-3 Southeastern Conference) enters Columbia, South Carolina, on the heels of consecutive 1-1 draws against Kentucky and Texas A&M. Senior forward Jadyn Easley netted her first...
COLUMBIA, MO
titaninsider.com

Buffaloe wants Mayor's Cup to stay in Missouri

In October 2019, Columbia's then-sustainability manager Barbara Buffaloe was taking a group of elementary school kids on a tour of City Hall. She saw then-Mayor Brian Treece casually walking through the building, holding a trophy bigger than his head. It was Buffaloe’s first introduction to the Mayor’s Cup, the trophy...
COLUMBIA, SC
titaninsider.com

Tickets for MU-Memphis 2023 game in St. Louis on sale

Missouri athletics announced Friday that tickets for the Tigers' 2023 game in St. Louis with Memphis are now on sale. The meeting between the two programs was moved to The Dome at America's Center earlier this month. Tickets are priced between $20 and $100 with orders set between now and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy