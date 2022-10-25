Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Abbas deputy admits PA security personnel work with terrorists
Israeli security forces launched an anti-terror raid against the “Lion’s Den” terror cell, including a bomb-making factory, early Tuesday. The cell was responsible for several terrorist attacks. In response to the terrorists’ deaths and the exposure of the factory, Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul admitted that the...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF adopts all-female tank crews for border defense
The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday that it will permanently adopt the model of all-female tank crews for border defense missions. In a statement, the military said the decision follows a lengthy and comprehensive examination process that began two years ago, and which included a training period and a significant operational activity period.
Cleveland Jewish News
Syria: Israel struck multiple targets near Damascus
The Israeli Air Force struck multiple targets in the Damascus area early on Thursday, according to Syrian state media. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) report did provide further details, but according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a U.K.-based group dedicated to monitoring the war in Syria, the strikes targeted weapons and ammunition depots and positions of Iran-backed militia forces and Hezbollah near Damascus International Airport.
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset website targeted by Russian hackers with alleged Kremlin ties
The Knesset website was targeted earlier this week by a Russian hacker group with alleged ties to the Kremlin, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday. Staff at the Israeli legislature reportedly identified the breach overnight Sunday and quickly restored full functionality to the website. According to the report, the “Xaknet Team”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel warns Syria it will step up attacks over Iranian weapons transfers
Israel has warned Syria that it will step up attacks if Syria continues to help Iran send weapons to the area, Al Arabiya reported. According to unnamed sources, Iran is sending weapons disguised as aid to Syria and Lebanon via air, land and sea. The report came after Israel was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel signs maritime border deal with Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday signed the U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Lebanon, following its approval by the Cabinet earlier in the day. “This is a tremendous achievement for the State of Israel and for the government of Israel,” said Lapid at the beginning of the special Cabinet meeting, according to a statement from his office.
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Commission of Inquiry says it will investigate ‘apartheid’ charges against Israel
The controversial, open-ended United Nations Commission of Inquiry into alleged human rights abuses by Israel and the Palestinians said Thursday it will investigate charges of “apartheid” against Israel. Thus far, the commission’s two reports, including one presented to the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, has focused almost solely on Israel, furthering concerns about the one-sided nature of the inquiry and biases among its three members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab ‘anti-state’ parties present ongoing challenge for Israel
Arabs citizens today comprise 21 percent of Israel’s population, a significant minority. While their financial situation has dramatically improved over the last 50-plus years, the parties they send to the Knesset are largely “anti-state” in that they reject Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Range of UN states come to Israel’s defense in face of latest Commission of Inquiry report
A number of United Nations member states came to Israel’s defense on Thursday as a controversial U.N. Commission of Inquiry presented its second report to the body. Several states condemned the commission, mandated to investigate any and all aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since its roots, for both its bias and an anti-Semitic remark made recently by one of its members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Taliban approves conservation work on historic Afghan synagogue
(JTA) — Though the Jews of Herat in western Afghanistan haven’t lived there in decades, the city’s historic synagogue, thought to have been built around the turn of the 20th century, is set to undergo a conservation project with the backing of the Taliban government, according to the Art Newspaper.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tortured logic: Analysts dismiss Ukraine’s attempt to blame Israel for Russia-Iran alliance
Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday accused Israel of bringing about an alliance between Russia and Iran, a claim experts JNS spoke with termed “bizarre.”. Addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference in a pre-recorded message, Zelenskyy said the alliance “simply would not have happened if your politicians had made...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli High Court rejects challenges to Lebanon sea deal
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday threw out four legal challenges to a landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon, clearing a major hurdle for the deal that could mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. The court did not immediately release its reasons...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s upcoming election and its high stakes for democracy, explained
(JTA) — Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was all smiles on Thursday, as he signed a long-delayed maritime deal with Lebanon, an adversary in the region. “It is not every day that an enemy state recognizes the State of Israel,” he boasted at a cabinet meeting. But...
Cleveland Jewish News
Refugees have grown some Ukrainian cities’ dwindling Jewish communities, potentially forever
LVIV and IVANO-FRANKIVSK, Ukraine (JTA) — An elderly couple waited patiently on a steel bench for a food parcel. A teenage boy negotiated furiously with a gruff flat-capped caretaker about how much support his family needed. A little girl timidly held her mother’s hand as she waited in line for a week’s worth of supplies.
