live5news.com
GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is no longer welcome as a member of the Greater Lowcountry Republican Club. “It was quite a surprise,” Washington said. “You get something in the mail without the opportunity to talk about it or the courtesy of a call. My reaction to it is that it is crazy.”
Does Cunningham have any chance of winning the Gubernatorial race?
Joe Cunningham is challenging incumbent Henry McMaster for the Governor’s seat in South Carolina. Will it really be a challenge, is the question?
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion
In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
counton2.com
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called...
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
islandeyenews.com
Dave Artushin Supports The Justice For ALS Veterans Act
South Carolina House District 112 Candidate Dave Artushin has shared his support for the Justice For ALS Veterans Act from the ALS Association. The Justice for ALS Veterans Act would extend benefits to surviving spouses of veterans who have passed from ALS, regardless of how long their loved one lived with the disease.
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms City Council October 25, 2022 YouTube Livestream
We had issues with WIFI that interrupted the City Council meeting Youtube livestream last night. We apologize for the inconvenience. You can listen to the audio of the entire meeting at https://www.iop.net/agendas-minutes?fbclid=IwAR1r-uvM1eob2rI93ffG6iDEFyEqGQeHnPwEuug78nNpJq2B_bG_foLOFC4.
live5news.com
Citadel cadet pleads guilty to role in Capitol riots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Citadel cadet pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Elias Irizarry, 20, was arrested in March of 2021 after several people who know him identified him to federal officials. Irizarry drove to Washington D.C. the night of January 5., spending the night in a hotel with two friends, according to the Statement of Offense released Wednesday.
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at South Carolina living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
Activists claim South Carolina administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Racial Justice Network claimed Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they said they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced before in my 40 years of […]
country1037fm.com
South Carolina City Makes National Geographic Top Destination List
Whether you are looking for a place to move, visit, or add to your bucket list, National Geographic has you covered. They have released their top destinations for 2023. According to CBS58, coming in at No.1 was Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They state it’s “a vibrant Great Lakes city that celebrates its cultural community as much as its breweries.” Also on the list are Alberta, Canada, Ghana, Big Bend National Park, Egypt, Switzerland, Utah, and Austria.
151 arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole, probation violations in South Carolina
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
Police investigating social media post made by Mount Pleasant student
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a social media post allegedly made by a student at Lucy Beckham High School. School leaders said there was no threat directed at the campus. The school’s principal, Anna Dassing, sent out a message to families Thursday morning saying she was alerted to posts on social media […]
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
Goose Creek woman left paying for faulty solar panels after company goes bankrupt
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Going green’ is not coming with the perks it promises for a Goose Creek woman. Tina Willis said she is paying thousands of extra dollars after her solar panels stopped working, and the company she bought them from went bankrupt. She’s also not the only one in this situation. The […]
