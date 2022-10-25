ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is no longer welcome as a member of the Greater Lowcountry Republican Club. “It was quite a surprise,” Washington said. “You get something in the mail without the opportunity to talk about it or the courtesy of a call. My reaction to it is that it is crazy.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion

In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
islandeyenews.com

Dave Artushin Supports The Justice For ALS Veterans Act

South Carolina House District 112 Candidate Dave Artushin has shared his support for the Justice For ALS Veterans Act from the ALS Association. The Justice for ALS Veterans Act would extend benefits to surviving spouses of veterans who have passed from ALS, regardless of how long their loved one lived with the disease.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
islandeyenews.com

Isle Of Palms City Council October 25, 2022 YouTube Livestream

We had issues with WIFI that interrupted the City Council meeting Youtube livestream last night. We apologize for the inconvenience. You can listen to the audio of the entire meeting at https://www.iop.net/agendas-minutes?fbclid=IwAR1r-uvM1eob2rI93ffG6iDEFyEqGQeHnPwEuug78nNpJq2B_bG_foLOFC4.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
live5news.com

Citadel cadet pleads guilty to role in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Citadel cadet pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Elias Irizarry, 20, was arrested in March of 2021 after several people who know him identified him to federal officials. Irizarry drove to Washington D.C. the night of January 5., spending the night in a hotel with two friends, according to the Statement of Offense released Wednesday.
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina City Makes National Geographic Top Destination List

Whether you are looking for a place to move, visit, or add to your bucket list, National Geographic has you covered. They have released their top destinations for 2023. According to CBS58, coming in at No.1 was Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They state it’s “a vibrant Great Lakes city that celebrates its cultural community as much as its breweries.” Also on the list are Alberta, Canada, Ghana, Big Bend National Park, Egypt, Switzerland, Utah, and Austria.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.

