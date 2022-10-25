Read full article on original website
Spotify pulls audiobook purchases from iOS app after Apple blocks updates
An update for Spotify’s iOS app released Thursday had a big change for its audiobooks vertical — and not for the better. The app no longer indicates how you can buy any of the audiobooks in its store, posing a major roadblock for its new business. Now when...
There are too many iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watches
Last week, I decided I was going to buy a new iPad. There’s nothing wrong with the sixth-gen iPad I currently have, except it’s heavier than I’d like. All I want to do is watch my silly dramas in bed and for it to hurt less when I whack myself in the forehead while drifting off to sleep. It’d be nice to have a faster tablet for odd tasks where my iPhone screen is too small and my laptop is too large — especially on vacation. Besides, four years is a respectable amount of time to wait when all you want is a slightly faster (and perhaps more colorful) version of what you already got.
Google wants Meet to run on more devices and work better with Zoom
Google is trying to spread its Meet videoconferencing software to more devices and to make the hardware meant for Meet more compatible with Zoom. On Wednesday, the company announced that its enterprise version of Meet will be coming to devices running Android, where it’s traditionally run on ChromeOS. The...
How to use personalized spatial audio on your Apple AirPods
When it’s used well, spatial audio can lend extra immersion and depth to music, movies, and TV shows. Apple has offered the feature across its iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and Beats products since 2020 for videos, and last year, the company brought spatial audio to Apple Music. Spatial audio is intended to make content sound more multidimensional compared to traditional stereo and leave you feeling like sound is coming at you from all directions.
Peloton finally has a Wear OS 3 app
While Peloton has long supported the Apple Watch, Wear OS users were left in the cold. Not anymore. The Peloton app is now available for download in the Play Store for Wear OS 3 smartwatches. The app, which was first spotted by 9to5Google, doesn’t actually do much, though. I downloaded...
Snapchat is cutting payments for Spotlight content again
Snapchat is decreasing the reward money creators can get when they make content for the platform’s TikTok competitor — again. Business Insider reports that the pot of cash up for grabs for users making Spotlight videos now sits at millions of dollars per year. In February, Snap said it was offering up millions a month to creators making high-performing short-form videos for Spotlight. Even that was a dip from when Spotlight first launched in the fall of 2020, and Snap made splashy promises of paying out $1 million a day for a period of time to people making TikTok-style videos.
Apple reports another record quarter but shows signs of lukewarm iPhone 14 demand
Apple reported its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, tallying $90.1 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $1.29 — both above Wall Street expectations — in a period when other tech giants aren’t faring so well. Practically all of Apple’s divisions, including iPhone, Mac, services, and wearables, were up year over year, with the exception of the iPad. But despite YOY growth, iPhone revenue came in beneath estimates.
How to set up Bedtime mode in Android 13
Bedtime mode is one of those rare smartphone tools that’s actually designed to help you use your phone less. Instead of doomscrolling into the wee hours of the morning, configuring your Android phone’s Bedtime mode can help remind you when it’s time to wind down and make it easier to put your phone away. Here’s how to get started.
Echo Dot with Clock (2022) review: a good time
The newest Echo Dot with Clock ($59.99, fifth-gen) shows more info on its brighter, bigger (but still small) display, has more helpful smart home features thanks to a new temperature sensor, and has a new accelerometer that makes tap to snooze actually work. Add in better sound and a speedier Alexa on board, and this is more than just a minor upgrade.
Meta’s fixed the Instagram and Facebook outage
Meta says it’s fixed an issue that briefly made Instagram and Facebook inaccessible for some users on Friday. During the outage, which was caused by a “configuration change” according to Meta spokesperson Monica Wik, some people were completely unable to load the apps and sites, as indicated by reports from Downdetector.com, as well as staff members at The Verge.
Microsoft says Xbox Game Pass is profitable as it sees subscription growth slow
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has revealed that the company’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service is already profitable. Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference, Spencer also revealed that Xbox Game Pass is around 15 percent of Microsoft’s overall Xbox content and services revenue. Spencer...
Samsung privacy-protecting Maintenance Mode is coming to Galaxy S22s worldwide
Samsung is starting to roll out a “Maintenance Mode” feature for its phones that’s designed to keep your messages, photos, info, and accounts safe when you’re getting your phone repaired. The company’s been testing the feature since July and launched it in China last month, but now it’s launching worldwide for the Galaxy S22, with more phones coming in the next few months.
Apple iPad Pro (2022) review: bump the chip
It’s a weird year for the iPad Pro. Apple’s top-of-the-line tablet computer has gotten one of its smallest upgrades in recent memory, while the new 10th-gen iPad received things Pro owners have been longing for on their devices for years. And the midtier iPad Air continues to get better with each generation, which just encroaches more on the Pro’s territory. Owners of existing iPad Pro models can happily hang on to what they have and not miss much; if you’re considering buying a Pro this year, I encourage you to look for a sale on last year’s models before committing to the cost of a brand new one.
Nothing Ear Stick review: fewer features, more polish
With new gadgets, you sometimes hear about the “early adopter tax.” The idea is that a company’s first swing at an idea might not be perfect; it might be buggy, badly designed, or otherwise miss the mark in some way. Nothing’s debut Ear 1 true wireless earbuds are a case in point. When we reviewed them last year, we found they suffered from a lack of polish at launch, including some software bugs and a lack of software features.
Facebook and Instagram are making it easier for brands to file IP takedowns
Meta is introducing new tools for brands reporting potential IP violations on Facebook and Instagram, including some that automate the process of getting posts taken down. Using Meta’s Brand Rights Protection tool, companies can flag content that they believe runs afoul of their intellectual property, including trademark violations, copyright infringement, fake or counterfeit products, and impersonation.
YouTube’s finally adding more separation between shorts and regular videos
YouTube is updating its website and app so Shorts, live streams, and regular videos each have their own tab on a creator’s channel, instead of being thrown together in a single list (via 9to5Google). In a support post, the company says the change is based on user feedback, and that it’ll “make it easier for viewers to discover the kinds of content they’re most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page.”
The Xbox Series S comes with the latest Call of Duty for free at Target
If you’re itching to play the latest Call of Duty game that releases today but you’re in the sad state of not owning a game console to play it on, we have a deal for you. At Target, you can pick up the $299.99 Xbox Series S online or in-store, and you’ll receive a free digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (no, not the 2009 classic; Activision is just reusing old names now). Buying that game by itself normally costs $70, so this could be a great promo for you to take advantage of before it expires Saturday, October 29th, at 11:59PM PT.
How to set up Google Home Household Routines
Google Home is Google’s smart home ecosystem, where you can control all your compatible smart home devices — such as smart lighting, smart cameras, smart locks, and more. The easiest way to do this is with Google’s smart home Routines. These are multi-action shortcuts that control one or more devices and / or trigger one or more actions to happen automatically based on another single action.
You don’t have to be a genius to swap the band on the Pixel Watch — but it helps.
Google’s new smartwatch has a proprietary strap mount that looks great, but can be a little tricky to navigate when you want to switch out bands. So we thought we’d offer some advice on the easiest way to deal with it.
Grandson of Samsung’s founder takes control of empire as earnings fall
Samsung Electronics has appointed Lee Jae-yong — who is known in the West as Jay Y. Lee — as its executive chairman, giving the grandson of the company’s founder formal control, the South Korean tech giant announced today. The announcement came on the same day that Samsung announced a series of disappointing earnings results, as profits fell 23 percent compared to the previous quarter.
