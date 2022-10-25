Jaden Ivey is off to a hot start in his NBA career, which comes as no surprise to Purdue basketball fans. Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is already averaging 17.7 points per game. In his first 3 games as a Piston, he scored 53 points, while logging 15 rebounds and 18 assists. Those numbers put him in the company of NBA great Grant Hill as a Detroit rookie.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO