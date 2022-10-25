Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
NaLyssa Smith, Layshia Clarendon headline impressive list of WNBA players joining Athletes Unlimited
After a successful inaugural season, Athletes Unlimited has expanded its reach to include current and former WNBA talent for its second campaign. 2022 No. 2 overall pick NaLyssa Smith, Atlanta Dream sophomore Naz Hillmon, free agent Layshia Clarendon and Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray headline the newcomers of the league.
swishappeal.com
EuroLeague Women 2022-23 primer: A guide on which WNBA players are playing where this winter
The world’s top international women’s basketball competition is back! Group play for FIBA’s EuroLeague Women will begin for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday and run through early March of next year, with the competition’s playoffs beginning shortly afterwards. As always, Swish Appeal will be bringing you...
Complex
Matt Barnes Speaks Out Against Trans Women Playing in WNBA
Former Grizzlies forward Matt Barnes shared his sentiments about trans athletes in a sit-down with VladTV, where he was asked about “trans players potentially playing for the WNBA.” Barnes told the host he typically believes “to each their own,” but not when it came to the world of sports.
Minnesota Basketball: Jamison Battle Named to 2023 Julius Erving Award Top 20 Watch List
This afternoon Minnesota Gopher junior Jamison Battle was named to the Julius Erving Award top 20 Watch List honoring the top small forwards in the nation. The following is from the University of Minnesota:. (This) is Battle's first watch list honor of his career and second preseason honor this season.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Tim Duncan's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 464 Players Never Won A Game Against The Greatest Power Forward Of All-Time
Tim Duncan never lost against 464 NBA players.
These are the greatest Dallas Mavericks players of all time: Hint, one’s currently playing
The Dallas Mavericks have been blessed with some of the best ballers the NBA has seen in its many guards over the years but none quite like one of the best shooting big men the league has ever seen in Dirk Nowitzki.
Athletes Unlimited basketball 2nd season tips off in February with veteran roster, moves to Dallas
The second season of Athletes Unlimited (AU) basketball will tip off in February in a new location and with a WNBA-laden roster featuring Natasha Cloud, Olympic gold medalist Allisha Gray, 2022 WNBA champion Sydney Colson, veteran point guard Layshia Clarendon and All-Rookie selection NaLyssa Smith. The second edition of the...
Jimmer Fredette is playing basketball again, with the Olympics in mind
The former BYU star was named to Team USA’s 3x3 roster for the upcoming AmeriCup, and admits he is contemplating making a run at the 2024 Olympics.
Steve Nash and Kevin Durant Speak On Nash's Ejection
For the first time as a coach, a very animated Steve Nash was ejected in the third quarter of the Nets' 110-99 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee Wednesday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaden Ivey joins elite company with hot start to Detroit Pistons career
Jaden Ivey is off to a hot start in his NBA career, which comes as no surprise to Purdue basketball fans. Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is already averaging 17.7 points per game. In his first 3 games as a Piston, he scored 53 points, while logging 15 rebounds and 18 assists. Those numbers put him in the company of NBA great Grant Hill as a Detroit rookie.
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Unpacks: Game Changers flip the script on women's sports
Tonight in Unpacks: SBJ's Game Changers event highlights the importance and sound business rationale of investing in women's sports. It also digs into some of the details of how brands and stakeholders are doing just that. Other headlines:. K.C. Current owners: Investment key to success in women’s sports. PepsiCo...
