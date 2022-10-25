ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Barnes Speaks Out Against Trans Women Playing in WNBA

Former Grizzlies forward Matt Barnes shared his sentiments about trans athletes in a sit-down with VladTV, where he was asked about “trans players potentially playing for the WNBA.” Barnes told the host he typically believes “to each their own,” but not when it came to the world of sports.
Jaden Ivey joins elite company with hot start to Detroit Pistons career

Jaden Ivey is off to a hot start in his NBA career, which comes as no surprise to Purdue basketball fans. Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is already averaging 17.7 points per game. In his first 3 games as a Piston, he scored 53 points, while logging 15 rebounds and 18 assists. Those numbers put him in the company of NBA great Grant Hill as a Detroit rookie.
SBJ Unpacks: Game Changers flip the script on women's sports

Tonight in Unpacks: SBJ's Game Changers event highlights the importance and sound business rationale of investing in women's sports. It also digs into some of the details of how brands and stakeholders are doing just that. Other headlines:. K.C. Current owners: Investment key to success in women’s sports. PepsiCo...

