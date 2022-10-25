Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
voiceofalexandria.com
Roger Roth raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $3.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Roger Roth has raised more than any other Republican. Roth is the representative for Wisconsin State Senate District 19 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin in 2022....
voiceofalexandria.com
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:. (thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty-seven) (four, eighteen, thirty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $87,000,000. NORTH5. 07-10-20-21-27 (seven, ten, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $29,000. Pick 3. 5-4-5 (five, four, five) Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 800,000,000.
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in fatal workplace shooting in central Minnesota
(St. Cloud, MN)--A central Minnesota man is accused of shooting a woman to death outside their workplace after she repeatedly rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond. Authorities responded Monday morning to a textile business on the northeast side of St. Cloud on a report of a gunshot. Police reportedly found Hammond lying near in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the neck. Carpenter was arrested several hours later at an apartment in Sauk Rapids.
Comments / 0