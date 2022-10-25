ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios

By LINDSEY BAHR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yKn6_0imMWOJh00
Writer-director James Gunn, appears at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad," in Los Angeles on Aug. 2, 2021, left, and producer Peter Safran appears at the premiere of "The Conjuring" in Los Angeles on July 15, 2013. Gunn and Safran were named co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios. (AP Photo)

James Gunn, the writer-director who made the “Guardians of the Galaxy” household names for Marvel and revived “The Suicide Squad,” will soon be responsible for the future of Batman, Superman and the entire DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. The studio on Tuesday named Gunn and veteran executive Peter Safran co-chairmen and CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios.

The roles will have Gunn and Safran developing a long-term plan for the company’s DC Comics properties, in film, television and animation. Both will continue to also produce, develop and direct individual projects, the studio said.

“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children,” said Gunn and Safran in a written statement. “Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”

Safran has produced many films for Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema, including Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” as well as “Aquaman,” “Shazam” and the horror films in “The Conjuring” universe.

Starting Nov. 1, Gunn and Safran will report directly to David Zaslav, the president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who praised their “singular and complementary talents” in a statement.

“Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling,” Zaslav continued.

For the past four years, Walter Hamada headed what was previously called DC Films but officially departed the studio last week, ahead of the theatrical launch of “ Black Adam.”

Zaslav had promised a “reset” to the studio’s DC operations in an overhaul to implement a more Marvel-like 10-year structure and improve quality, and with that, bring in a more centralized creative executive, akin to Marvel’s Kevin Feige. Some in Hollywood were surprised Tuesday when, instead, two were named.

Unlike Marvel, DC has several different threads operating simultaneously in its films with Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel and Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” in addition to the films of Henry Cavill’s Superman, who made an appearance in “Black Adam.”

Gunn, the rare filmmaker to have active projects with both main superhero powerhouses, is also wrapping up his “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, which is expected in May, and he’ll have a “Guardians” holiday special on Disney+ in November too — the trailer was revealed just shortly before the DC announcement.

Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairpersons and CEOs of Warner Bros. Film Group, said in a joint statement that, “to have them both committing to work together to forge this new era for DC is a literal dream come true. We all share a very similar sensibility and passion for this universe and the stars couldn’t have aligned any better.”

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
wegotthiscovered.com

Sun’s out, buns out for Jason Momoa after going fishing in a loincloth

Jason Momoa is trying to prove that he really is the king of the sea through his latest social media post. The Aquaman actor showcased a series of photos of his recent fishing trip, only to shock the internet with what he wore when he reeled in his latest catch.
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big

Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy