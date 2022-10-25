Read full article on original website
Talk of the Valley: Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale
Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to reflect Johnny’s proper name: Johnny Taylor. The video could not be edited. Blair Davis sat down with Johnny Taylor, Sales Manager from Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales. The two discussed the upcoming Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale, which will take place at the Cullman County Fairgrounds October 26-31. The sale will consist of six car dealers coming together with their entire inventory to offer one big sale.
Alabama Utility Takes Steps Toward Public Internet
(TNS) — Decatur Utilities took a step toward a public fiber-optic broadband internet system this week when it hired a consultant to do a financial analysis of the project. It was one of several expenditures the board approved Monday, including the replacement of a 64-year-old wastewater lift station. The...
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
Can you be of service to our seniors?
CULLMAN, Ala. – Many senior citizens in Cullman County have the opportunity to visit their local full-time senior centers to enjoy companionship, programs and warm meals. Others use the CARTS service for transportation while others drive themselves. Unfortunately, these are not options for hundreds of homebound elderly Cullman County residents. Homebound seniors benefit from warm, nutritious meals delivered by volunteers through a program facilitated by the Cullman County Commission on Aging. Currently, the centers are in desperate need of the community’s help with the delivery service. While these are volunteer opportunities, mileage is reimbursed to the driver. All centers need volunteers, but the greatest need is at the Cullman, Crane Hill and Holly Pond centers. If you are willing to serve Cullman County’s seniors in this capacity, please contact the Commission on Aging at 256-734-1241. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
Whataburger coming to Florence
Get ready, Florence. Whataburger is coming. The revelation came in an announcement focused on Tuesday’s restaurant grand opening in Athens. (Read more about Athens here) At the end of the release is a list of other locations “set to open through 2027 in partnership with MWB Restaurants, LLC, Whataburger’s local franchise group.”
Winston FOP starting from scratch this year for Toys for Tots
WINSTON COUNTY - The Toys for Tots program is starting from scratch collecting toys for children in need this holiday season since last year’s supply has been depleted. New, unwrapped toys or monetary donations are gladly being accepted for this year’s program, since the toys remaining after last year’s giveaway went to help children facing a greater loss in another state, pointed out Jacob Eward, vice president of the Winston County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51, which sponsors the drive.
Muscle Shoals Police Department Alerts Public of Scam
THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A SCAM THEY HAVE BEEN MADE AWARE OF. A GROUP IS ATTEMPTING TO FRAUDULENTLY OBTAIN MONEY FROM RESIDENTS OF MUSCLE SHOALS OVER THE TELEPHONE. THE PERSON CALLING IS TELLING CITIZENS THEY HAVE A WARRANT OF ARREST FOR MISSING JURY DUTY AND MUST MAKE PAYMENT OVER THE PHONE TO AVOID ARREST. THIS IS A SCAM. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS NOT IN CHARGE OF WHO SERVES ON ANY JURY. THAT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COLBERT COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CLERK’S OFFICE. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL NEVER ATTEMPT TO SOLICIT MONEY FOR ANYTHING, PERIOD, ESPECIALLY OVER THE PHONE. THE INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN THIS TYPE OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY ARE NORMALLY NOT LOCAL TO THE AREA AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT ARE FOUND TO BE OPERATING OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES. IF ANYONE HAS ANY INFORMATION OF SOMEONE LOCALLY THAT MAY BE INVOLVED IN THESE TYPE SCAMS. PLEASE CALL THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE DIVISION AT 256-814-6062.
Beyond Gravity breaks ground on new manufacturing facility that will bring 200 jobs to Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. — Fast, affordable internet worldwide – this is the promise of Amazon’s planned Kuiper satellite constellation, which aims to put 3,236 satellites into low Earth orbit. Back in March, Beyond Gravity secured a major contract directly from Amazon to develop and manufacture the customized, scalable dispenser systems. Beyond Gravity was also awarded the contract for the delivery scalable dispenser systems.
Competitors get their grill on at Butcher Meat Co.
VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont residents on Saturday no doubt smelled something delicious in the air. The Butcher Meat Co. hosted its innaugural Backyard Grill-Off, and several barbecue teams strapped on aprons and fired up the grills for a good cause and some bragging rights. All proceeds from the event will benefit Vinemont’s Art Park and Henry & Roe Wood Park. In all, 14 teams, including locals and groups from Hartselle, Birmingham, Athens, Florence and Tennessee, competed. Competitors were required to bring their own equipment, but the meat was provided by The Butcher Meat Co. and covered by registration fees. Organizer Richard Neese...
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Joan Clarke Bell
Joan Clarke Bell, 83, of Haleyville, entered into rest on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Lakeland. Joan was born on May 9, 1958 in New York to John Clarke and Josephine Anne Kealy Clarke. No services are planned at this time. Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family. Joan is...
Haleyville resident wants to start community band
Jeff Underwood, who has moved to Haleyville from New Orleans, is wanting to generate interest in Haleyville having a town band that is comprised of local musicians. His vision for the band is to see it march in parades and play at the Heart of Haleyville Park downtown, among other events.
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 28
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $35. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $52. October 27. harassment; Main Ave. S.W. leaving...
Police respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-65
FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 northbound near exit 322 in Falkville on Thursday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, I-65 northbound is closed at this time in the area of the wreck. Four vehicles were involved in the wreck and injuries have been reported.
Larry Dale Howse
Larry Dale Howse, 76, of Addison, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born March 8, 1946 in Cullman. He was a hardworking man who loved anything outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from...
The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama
The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
Florence Police investigating body found on Trade Street
The Florence Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Thursday.
Jury duty? Muscle Shoals Police says that’s a scam!
If you get a call saying you missed jury duty, the Muscle Shoals Police Department warns you to be skeptical and ask the right questions.
