Glen Allen, VA

NBC12

Man is dead following early morning shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was pronounced dead following an early morning shooting in Petersburg. Officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue due to reports of gunshots in the early morning hours on Saturday, Oct, 29. A man was found in the street suffering from multiple...
PETERSBURG, VA
WTVR-TV

Two men arrested for fatal shooting outside Henrico convenience store

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two men have been arrested for a September shooting outside of a Henrico convenience store that killed a 40-year-old Richmond man. The victim was identified as Jonathan O. Fitzgerald. Lavar Anderson Jr., 28, of Henrico and Joseph Quarles Yates III, of Henrico, were identified as suspects...
RICHMOND, VA
foxrichmond.com

Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery charges. Officer Jean Assad was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 after the grand jury, impaneled by the City of Richmond and...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Senior alert canceled for missing 64-year-old Ashland woman

ASHLAND, Va. – UPDATE. Virginia State Police have canceled the senior alert for 64-year-old Joyce Ellerbe. Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 64-year-old woman last seen in Ashland on Saturday at 2 a.m. Joyce Ellerbe, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs...
ASHLAND, VA
cbs19news

Former FCCW employee facing charges

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA

