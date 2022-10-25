Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Related
Emergency meeting planned after triple shooting at Richmond store
An emergency community meeting is planned for Sunday in the wake of a triple shooting at a convenience store on Richmond's Northside Thursday night.
Police: Man killed in Petersburg had multiple gunshot wounds
Officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue for a report of a person down after a call about shots fired in the same area, according to Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss.
NBC12
Man is dead following early morning shooting in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man was pronounced dead following an early morning shooting in Petersburg. Officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue due to reports of gunshots in the early morning hours on Saturday, Oct, 29. A man was found in the street suffering from multiple...
Video captures triple shooting at Richmond store; clerk heard 20 shots
Surveillance video captured the scary moments when a gunman opened fire outside a convenience store on Richmond's Northside Thursday night.
Richmond police identify victim of second deadly Q Street shooting in just two weeks
The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of the second deadly Q Street shooting to occur in less than two weeks, both located on the same block.
WTVR-TV
Two men arrested for fatal shooting outside Henrico convenience store
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two men have been arrested for a September shooting outside of a Henrico convenience store that killed a 40-year-old Richmond man. The victim was identified as Jonathan O. Fitzgerald. Lavar Anderson Jr., 28, of Henrico and Joseph Quarles Yates III, of Henrico, were identified as suspects...
Police say 'emotionally disturbed' man took gun from officers before altercation
On Tuesday, police responded to Chesterfield's Broadwater Community for a report of an emotionally disturbed person, later identified as 28-year-old Kelvin Hunter.
VCU Police arrest suspect after student was assaulted on campus in August
Police at Virginia Commonwealth University announced on Friday that they have arrested a suspect for allegedly hitting a student multiple times in the face on campus in August.
Richmond police investigating triple shooting outside Carolina Express
Richmond Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in a convenience store parking lot that left at least two people in life-threatening condition.
Three men injured in second multiple-victim shooting within two months at Richmond convenience store
Two men are fighting for their lives and one man has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Carolina Express convenience store last night.
foxrichmond.com
Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery charges. Officer Jean Assad was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 after the grand jury, impaneled by the City of Richmond and...
Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments on Chamberlayne Ave
Richmond Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide shooting in the Ginter Park neighborhood of Richmond's North Side.
NBC12
Hopewell Police searching for 4 suspects after juvenile was shot in back
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are searching for multiple suspects after a juvenile was shot last month. On Sept. 23 just before 8 p.m., officers received multiple calls for shots fired at the 2700 block of Courthouse Road. Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a boy...
WSLS
Senior alert canceled for missing 64-year-old Ashland woman
ASHLAND, Va. – UPDATE. Virginia State Police have canceled the senior alert for 64-year-old Joyce Ellerbe. Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing 64-year-old woman last seen in Ashland on Saturday at 2 a.m. Joyce Ellerbe, who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs...
When is trick-or-treating in the Richmond area?
Halloween just wouldn't be complete without putting on your best costume and stocking up on candy during a round of trick-or-treating. But where can you go to get your Halloween candy fix this weekend?
Truck driver working on repaving project kills man crossing road
Richmond Police are investigating after the driver of a street sweeper truck working on a city repaving project killed a man walking in the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.
Richmond County man killed in ATV crash in Northumberland
Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly ATV crash in Northumberland County that occurred Tuesday morning.
cbs19news
Former FCCW employee facing charges
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Henrico County resident is facing charges in Fluvanna County. Online court records show Andrew Edward Reilly is facing three counts of an officer having carnal knowledge of a prisoner or prisoners. WTVR reports these charges stem from incidents in 2020 and 2021, while...
Richmond police asking for help finding armed robbery suspect
It was determined that a woman tried to walk out of the store without paying for items. When the employees confronted the woman, she took out a knife and threatened the employee before leaving the store, heading south on Richmond Highway.
NBC12
Chesterfield Police: Man charged with attempted murder after injuring 2 officers in shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after shooting two officers Tuesday evening, the Chesterfield Police Department said. On Oct. 25, Chesterfield Police said two officers were responding to a mental health call along Timsberry Circle in Chester. Police say 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter,...
Comments / 2