WINSTON COUNTY - The Toys for Tots program is starting from scratch collecting toys for children in need this holiday season since last year’s supply has been depleted. New, unwrapped toys or monetary donations are gladly being accepted for this year’s program, since the toys remaining after last year’s giveaway went to help children facing a greater loss in another state, pointed out Jacob Eward, vice president of the Winston County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51, which sponsors the drive.

WINSTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO