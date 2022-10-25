Read full article on original website
Winston FOP starting from scratch this year for Toys for Tots
WINSTON COUNTY - The Toys for Tots program is starting from scratch collecting toys for children in need this holiday season since last year’s supply has been depleted. New, unwrapped toys or monetary donations are gladly being accepted for this year’s program, since the toys remaining after last year’s giveaway went to help children facing a greater loss in another state, pointed out Jacob Eward, vice president of the Winston County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51, which sponsors the drive.
Haleyville resident wants to start community band
Jeff Underwood, who has moved to Haleyville from New Orleans, is wanting to generate interest in Haleyville having a town band that is comprised of local musicians. His vision for the band is to see it march in parades and play at the Heart of Haleyville Park downtown, among other events.
Joan Clarke Bell
Joan Clarke Bell, 83, of Haleyville, entered into rest on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Lakeland. Joan was born on May 9, 1958 in New York to John Clarke and Josephine Anne Kealy Clarke. No services are planned at this time. Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family. Joan is...
Larry Dale Howse
Larry Dale Howse, 76, of Addison, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born March 8, 1946 in Cullman. He was a hardworking man who loved anything outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022 from...
Betty Ann Davis
Betty Ann Davis, 83, of Russellville, passed away at North Alabama Medical Center on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, following an extended illness. Betty was a Christian and a member of Tharptown Baptist Church. She had been a resident of Franklin County since 1975. She is survived by her children, Tommy...
