Lafayette, LA

Jobs in Lafayette – Halliburton Hiring Day is November 2

By JayCee
 4 days ago
If you have been looking for a job in the oil and gas industry, Tuesday, November 2 might be your lucky day.

Rigzone is hosting a FREE job fair specifically for Halliburton, one of the world’s leading suppliers of products and services in the oil and gas industry.

The name “Halliburton” is synonymous with oil field work here in South Louisiana, as we all know someone who knows someone who works for or has worked for the company.

Some of the areas in which the company is looking to hire include:

  • Maintenance
  • Wireline
  • Cementing
  • Drivers
  • Directional Drillers
  • Completion Tools
  • Fiber Optic
  • Mud Techs
  • Electronic Techs
Dozens of recruiters will be on-site to conduct receive resumes and conduct interviews. They will be offering excellent salaries and benefits, with potential sign-on bonuses for some positions and housing and stipends for others.

Some positions will be filled on the spot!

All skill levels will be considered, even if you have no experience in the oil field.

click here to register for advanced registration

The job fair will be held at Homewood Suites by Hilton on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette. Doors open at 9 am and the event ends at 3 pm.

For seamless entry to the event, register in advance online at the Rigzone Job Fair website.

Remember to bring copies of your current resume and any other documents pertinent to employment.

