Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.28, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $75.45, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.18, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95%...
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List

Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market

The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now

Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond

Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.45, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $53.14, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained...
Twitter (TWTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed at $53.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service...
Ovintiv (OVV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ovintiv (OVV) closed at $50.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $31.93, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.47, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zscaler (ZS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $153.96, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information...
Devon Energy (DVN) on a Tear, Ahead of This Week’s Earnings Release

Oil and natural gas giant, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to release its Q3 results next week on November 1. For Q3, the Wall Street community expects DVN's EPS to almost double year-over-year compared to the prior-year quarter's EPS of $1.08 per share. The stock has gained 73% over the past year (not including dividends), while the S&P 500 (SPX) has lost 16%. Specifically, the stock has gained 35% over the past month, driven by OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day.

