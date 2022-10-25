Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
CTS Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CTS
In trading on Wednesday, shares of CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.64, changing hands as low as $36.07 per share. CTS Corp shares are currently trading down about 17.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
TRN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (Symbol: TRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.92, changing hands as high as $27.16 per share. Trinity Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
NASDAQ
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
NASDAQ
PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.06, changing hands as high as $55.61 per share. PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 8.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.9% on the day, and down 25.25% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.30% year-to-date, and Verisign Inc, is down 20.26% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and VRSN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
NASDAQ
Reminder: PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
On 10/28/22, PG&E Corp's 6% 1st Preferred Non-Redeemable (Symbol: PCG.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 11/15/22. As a percentage of PCG.PRA's recent share price of $20.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.81%, so look for shares of PCG.PRA to trade 1.81% lower — all else being equal — when PCG.PRA shares open for trading on 10/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.20%, which compares to an average yield of 7.07% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRA shares, versus PCG:
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AFG
In trading on Wednesday, shares of American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $135.43, changing hands as high as $135.75 per share. American Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
The last few years have been turbulent for chipmakers as supply-chain issues weighed on their sales and profitability. So are things any closer to turning around? In this piece, we compared two less-talked-about chipmaker stocks. Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) address similar markets but are quite different. While WOLF is more exciting, TXN may be the better pick. This article will explain why.
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Jumped 9.03% on Friday
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biopharmaceutical stock that specializes in cystic fibrosis (CF) and gene-editing therapies, saw its shares jump 9.03% on Friday. The stock closed at $287.89 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $302 before rising to $313.89 in the late afternoon. It's now close to its 52-week high of $316.48. Its 52-week low is $179.96. So far this year, the stock is up more than 41%.
NASDAQ
Piper Sandler Companies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PIPR
In trading on Friday, shares of Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.84, changing hands as high as $125.77 per share. Piper Sandler Companies shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PIPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Notable Thursday Option Activity: BFH, WHR, SWKS
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), where a total of 3,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 831,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,200 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $31.93, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $75.45, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Danaher Stock a Buy?
No one said investing was easy. And you will struggle to find anyone who says that the recent results of life sciences and diagnostics company Danaher (NYSE: DHR) were easy to understand. The company's earnings and revenue are moving around a lot due to the impact of COVID-19-related revenue, and that's creating a confusing picture. However, after sifting through the numbers and data, it's clear that Danaher's underlying growth looks strong, but there are question marks around its mid-term outlook.
Comments / 0