Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
New Long Beach, California Proposal of $500 Every MonthCadrene HeslopLong Beach, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
uci.edu
UCI School of Education ranks No. 8 globally according to U.S. News & World Report
Irvine, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 — The University of California, Irvine School of Education ranks top 8 in the world for education and educational research schools by U.S. News & World Report, published today. This recognition builds on the School of Education’s distinction as a nationally top 10 school, named earlier this year by U.S. News & World Report.
californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
Governor Joins Ribbon-Cutting for New Fullerton Homeless Center
Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday hailed a new center in Fullerton that will aim to address the root causes of homelessness.
Orange County hospital workers picket against low pay, severe understaffing
Healthcare workers picketed at a Placentia hospital on Tuesday. They say they are protesting low wages and severe understaffing. Workers at the Placentia-Linda Hospital in Orange County say they’re fed up with continual understaffing and outsourcing of care while receiving an unlivable salary. Employees and supporters were seen standing outside of the hospital while holding […]
orangecountytribune.com
New cases declining in OC
The arc of statistics on new coronavirus cases in Orange County continues to bend toward fewer infections. Thursday’s weekly report from the county health care agency showed 1,136 cases, down from 1,427 last week and 1,495 in the first month of October. However, the number of related deaths jumped...
QSR magazine
EggBred Looks to Expand Nationwide
Two years after grand opening its first restaurant in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic, EggBred has been able to exceed its revenue expectations and sign on five new franchisees throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Now they are looking to expand nationwide. Up to this point, the brand...
bdmag.com
Ironridge by Landsea Homes Sells Out
– Sellout of 481 single-family homes and townhomes underscores continued demand in the market. – Landsea Homes prepares to bring more housing to Orange County this year. Lake Forest, Calif. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced that its scenic IronRidge master-planned community in Lake Forest, California, has completely sold out. The first homes at IronRidge opened for sale in November 2017.
fullertonobserver.com
City to Retain Fire Department
For the past several meetings, the Fullerton Fire Department has been asking City Council to contract out fire services with the Orange County Fire Authority, citing problems with retention and financial sustainability with the City’s department. On October 18, Fullerton City Council voted to keep its fire department, and not to contract out with OCFA.
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide
LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
orangecoast.com
Views and Decadent Dishes at VEA Newport Beach
The impressive circular waterfall at the entrance to VEA Newport Beach sets the tone for Marriott’s dramatic reimagining of its property. Pier-like design elements and wave-inspired millwork lead past a stylish lobby filled with intriguing art to the View restaurant, a ground-floor homage to the once-upon-a-time top-floor hot spot of that name. “Vea” is Spanish for “see,” a double entendre suggesting the sea and being seen. The view from the View and its lanai—of the pool and pool bar, golf course, and the Pacific—is still a draw. Sushi rolls are a signature starter. But the real stars of a first visit were executive chef Andy Arndt’s Garden Gem Leaves + Shoots salad with house-dried strawberries and the grilled Primal Pastures New York steak, sourced from Electric City Butcher, served with a buttery Robuchon-style potato puree whose decadence was exceeded only by the cocoa-nib-studded butterscotch budino that followed. A winning take on the Ladies Man cocktail features Bulleit Rye, Courvoisier, tangerine, and piloncillo.
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
beverlypress.com
Motorcyclist dies after collision in Beverly Hills intersection
A motorcyclist died following a a collision with an SUV in the intersection of Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards on Oct. 26, Beverly Hills Police Department Lt. Giovanni Trejo said. Police were dispatched to the scene at 10:04 a.m., along with Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics who treated the motorcyclist...
Mission Viejo, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mission Viejo. The Capistrano Valley High School football team will have a game with Mission Viejo High School on October 28, 2022, 19:00:00.
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
foxla.com
Toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by car in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - A 2-year-old girl riding her scooter died after being struck by a car in Irvine. The collision happened Thursday night around 8 p.m. near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road. According to the Irvine Police Department, the child was riding...
Real Estate Developer Linked to College Admissions Scandal Dies of Suicide
A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday.
surfcityusa.com
New Restaurants in Huntington Beach
From essential morning pick-me-ups to decadent dinner spreads with Italian flair, there’s always a new restaurant to discover in Surf City USA®. This season, the city has welcomed an array of dining and drinking establishments introducing flavors from across the country and around the world. Try coffee beans sourced from Ethiopia, Detroit-style pizza, Mediterranean wines and so much more. If you’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest, here are six new restaurants and cafes you won’t want to miss in Huntington Beach.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Northgate Market to open a big, new California store while closing two smaller ones
Mexican grocer Northgate Gonzalez Market is opening a new store in Santa Ana, California, early next month, while closing two nearby markets around the same time, the retailer announced earlier this month. The company has spent more than $25 million on the new store, a former Stater Bros. location, according...
