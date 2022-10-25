The impressive circular waterfall at the entrance to VEA Newport Beach sets the tone for Marriott’s dramatic reimagining of its property. Pier-like design elements and wave-inspired millwork lead past a stylish lobby filled with intriguing art to the View restaurant, a ground-floor homage to the once-upon-a-time top-floor hot spot of that name. “Vea” is Spanish for “see,” a double entendre suggesting the sea and being seen. The view from the View and its lanai—of the pool and pool bar, golf course, and the Pacific—is still a draw. Sushi rolls are a signature starter. But the real stars of a first visit were executive chef Andy Arndt’s Garden Gem Leaves + Shoots salad with house-dried strawberries and the grilled Primal Pastures New York steak, sourced from Electric City Butcher, served with a buttery Robuchon-style potato puree whose decadence was exceeded only by the cocoa-nib-studded butterscotch budino that followed. A winning take on the Ladies Man cocktail features Bulleit Rye, Courvoisier, tangerine, and piloncillo.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO