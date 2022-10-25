ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Winter accidents ahead: Hill Side Body is here to help

Okay, you’re not going to like what we are about to say: The official start of winter is less than eight weeks away. And we are almost six weeks into the period when snowflakes are possible anywhere in South Dakota based on past records. So, whether you want to hear it or not, the smart cookies among us are already making plans for winter in KELOLAND.
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.
Shoppers react to idea of grocery tax repeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s grocery tax is in the spotlight this election season. While it’s not on the ballot, all three gubernatorial candidates support repealing it. Sioux Falls shopper Angela Zaug wants to see the grocery tax repealed. “Food tax is something that affects...
USD granted $1 Million to grow South Dakota nursing workforce

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two leaders of the University of South Dakota’s Department of Nursing have garnered a substantial grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to increase the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas in South Dakota, according to a press release from the university.
Someone You Should Know: Vermillion’s cake lady

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monica Iverson is well known in Vermillion. “I’m the cake lady. I’ve been the cake lady for years,” said Monica. For the past 27 years, Monica has been baking and designing cakes. “When my children were young, that’s kind of...
Still need Halloween candy? You might want to act fast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer, Hershey’s and other candy manufacturers were warning of a Halloween candy shortage this year. Now that the holiday is just three days away, KELOLAND News is checking in with local retailers to see what last minute candy shoppers will be able to find.
Downtown Sioux Falls trick-or-treating event fun for the family while helping local businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 35 local businesses are excited to be a part of this year’s downtown trick-or-treating event. ”It’s just a really nice family activity and we see so many people who are mostly parents thanking us for providing a safe friendly place for their kids to go trick or treating,” Papa Woody’s Owner Lisa Esser said.
Uptick in Rabies Infected Bats Prompt Warning For Sioux Falls Pet Owners

The City of Sioux Falls is warning pet owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated for rabies after several bats have tested positive for the disease recently. Officials say that 74 bats from Sioux Falls have been tested for rabies this year and since September four of those bats have tested positive. Three of the infected bats were found by pets. The fourth landed on a person's head while they were sleeping.
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Frights and fun set for Halloween weekend in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D (KELO) — Whether you are a die-hard spooky lover, or would rather enjoy some family friendly events, Yankton will have an array of activities for everyone to enjoy this Halloween weekend. Our first stop of the day is at the Mead Cultural Education Center. It will be...
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
