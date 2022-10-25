Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utc.edu
Dr. Roland Carter to be celebrated with a street named in his honor
The news was announced in April, so Dr. Roland Carter has had several months to “bask,” as he puts it, in plans to name a street after him on the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga campus. But he’s still not quite sure what to think about it.
chattanoogapulse.com
Summit Of Softball Complex To Host A Dazzling Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience
This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the City of Chattanooga Department of Parks and Outdoors’s Summit of Softball Complex is transformed into a vibrant drive-through, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, November 18, through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now.
WATE
Who is the eternal guest at Chattanooga’s Read House Hotel
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chattanooga Hotel has one guest who is believed to have never left. The 241-room Read House Hotel opened in 1872, but the hotel’s charm comes from their 1920s style. A guest from the same time period appears to have never left. According to the Read House Hotel’s website, room 311 is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly.
Leslie Jordan to be Honored by Hometown, ‘Cherished Son of Chattanooga’
Following Leslie Jordan’s untimely death, his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, will honor the actor as “one of the cherished sons of Chattanooga.” According to TMZ, Jordan was a treasure to his community, and one of his family members reached out to the city about getting a facility to honor his legacy. The city of Chattanooga […]
WTVC
Pickles! First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Randy Michael talks about how First Responder's Day takes place at the Chattanooga Market! Melissa Lail and Randy Michael share why this event is so special. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
wutc.org
Raíces: Jose Otero, Viri Marin and Xavier Cotto
Jose Otero is an educator - a teacher, administrator and translator - at The Howard School here in Chattanooga. Viri Marin launched the Chattanooga Community Fridge in the Highland Park neighborhood during the pandemic to help fight food insecurity. Xavier Cotto - who works in IT - is an engineer...
mymix1041.com
Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food
Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
This Tennessee Distillery Just Dropped an Experimental Cask-Finished Bourbon
The category of Tennessee whiskey is virtually defined by Jack Daniel’s, but in the city of Chattanooga a small craft distillery has been making waves, or ripples really, over the past few years. The latest releases from the sensibly named Chattanooga Whiskey are an experimental cask-finished bourbon and a barrel-aged gin for whiskey lovers. The new Batch 27 bourbon from the distillery sounds very interesting, and as usual the details are as precise and informative as possible—a rarity in the often secretive world of whiskey. The high-malt mash bill consists of a mix of yellow corn, single source Italian Eraclea malted...
chattanoogapulse.com
Rock City Takes Enchanted Garden of Lights To A Whole New Realm: Heart Of The Mountain
Rock City is taking the Enchanted Garden of Lights to a whole new realm as the attraction continues to celebrate its 90th anniversary year with never-before-seen views, themes and activities. Rock City Gardens is merrily anticipating the addition of a Christmas Market, an all-new realm and a seated dinner available...
You Can See 7 Different States And The Tallest Underground Waterfall In The US At This Mountain
A mountain in the U.S. is a hidden gem where you can see seven different states and Ruby Falls, the country's tallest underground waterfall. Lookout Mountain straddles the border between Tennessee and Georgia. Once you trek to the top, you can view the "Rock City" marker, which boasts one-of-a-kind views of several surrounding states.
WAFF
Chattanooga news anchor turned children’s book author
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Greg Funderburg is a man of many talents! He’s someone who can do more than just write news scripts, he’s shown that he can also write children’s books. Funderberg is a news anchor in Chattanooga and recently wrote ‘Jeremiah’s New Beginning.’...
Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?
Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
utc.edu
UTC trio honored for impacting Hamilton County Schools students
Three members of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga family were recognized for their work as part of the Hamilton County Schools Partners in Education Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the University Center. The annual event celebrates and recognizes Hamilton County Schools area partners who impact district students and...
chattanoogapulse.com
Open-Air Markets Will Continue Along Rossville Boulevard This Fall
The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are teaming up again to host fall markets on November 4 and December 2 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The BLVD is a grassroots organization that seeks to improve food access, safety, transportation, aesthetics, and business along the Rossville Blvd corridor. The markets will be located at 207 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, GA and will feature vendors selling locally grown produce, flowers, original artwork, and consumable personal goods.
mymix1041.com
$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN
There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
theutcecho.com
What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?
The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
generalaviationnews.com
Airplane hits downdraft, then trees
The pilot was taking off from a 3,700-foot runway in Sewanee, Tennessee, in the Zenith STOL CH750. He told investigators that during the initial climb at an altitude of around 40 feet, the airplane encountered a downdraft from wind gusting over trees next to the runway. He added the engine...
iheart.com
Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep
In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
WTVCFOX
Tennessee American Water awards over $15,000 in grants to local fire departments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded grants worth over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in our viewing area, according to press release. This includes fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties. The grants provide supplemental funding...
Comments / 0