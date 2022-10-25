ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATE

Who is the eternal guest at Chattanooga’s Read House Hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chattanooga Hotel has one guest who is believed to have never left. The 241-room Read House Hotel opened in 1872, but the hotel’s charm comes from their 1920s style. A guest from the same time period appears to have never left. According to the Read House Hotel’s website, room 311 is haunted by the ghost of Annalisa Netherly.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Raíces: Jose Otero, Viri Marin and Xavier Cotto

Jose Otero is an educator - a teacher, administrator and translator - at The Howard School here in Chattanooga. Viri Marin launched the Chattanooga Community Fridge in the Highland Park neighborhood during the pandemic to help fight food insecurity. Xavier Cotto - who works in IT - is an engineer...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food

Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
CLEVELAND, TN
Robb Report

This Tennessee Distillery Just Dropped an Experimental Cask-Finished Bourbon

The category of Tennessee whiskey is virtually defined by Jack Daniel’s, but in the city of Chattanooga a small craft distillery has been making waves, or ripples really, over the past few years. The latest releases from the sensibly named Chattanooga Whiskey are an experimental cask-finished bourbon and a barrel-aged gin for whiskey lovers. The new Batch 27 bourbon from the distillery sounds very interesting, and as usual the details are as precise and informative as possible—a rarity in the often secretive world of whiskey. The high-malt mash bill consists of a mix of yellow corn, single source Italian Eraclea malted...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAFF

Chattanooga news anchor turned children’s book author

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Greg Funderburg is a man of many talents! He’s someone who can do more than just write news scripts, he’s shown that he can also write children’s books. Funderberg is a news anchor in Chattanooga and recently wrote ‘Jeremiah’s New Beginning.’...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Is Charleston's Public Works Manager a Racist?

Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins withphoto credit going to his personal Facebook account. Charleston's October Meeting was full of explosive dialog or full of something, to say the least. Several sources have confirmed that two formal complaints were filed against Charleston's Public Works Manager, Christopher Scoggins. This article will cover one of them, as the other will be stand on its own inside of another article.
CHARLESTON, TN
WTVCFOX

Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
MARYVILLE, TN
utc.edu

UTC trio honored for impacting Hamilton County Schools students

Three members of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga family were recognized for their work as part of the Hamilton County Schools Partners in Education Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the University Center. The annual event celebrates and recognizes Hamilton County Schools area partners who impact district students and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Open-Air Markets Will Continue Along Rossville Boulevard This Fall

The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are teaming up again to host fall markets on November 4 and December 2 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The BLVD is a grassroots organization that seeks to improve food access, safety, transportation, aesthetics, and business along the Rossville Blvd corridor. The markets will be located at 207 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, GA and will feature vendors selling locally grown produce, flowers, original artwork, and consumable personal goods.
ROSSVILLE, GA
mymix1041.com

$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN

There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
CLEVELAND, TN
theutcecho.com

What is Happening to the Walking Bridge?

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works has stated that it will be shutting down the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge in 2023 for repairs. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office has announced that the Walnut Street pedestrian bridge will be shut down for extensive repairs in 2023. The Department of Public Works is still finalizing the exact dates the repairs will take place on.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
generalaviationnews.com

Airplane hits downdraft, then trees

The pilot was taking off from a 3,700-foot runway in Sewanee, Tennessee, in the Zenith STOL CH750. He told investigators that during the initial climb at an altitude of around 40 feet, the airplane encountered a downdraft from wind gusting over trees next to the runway. He added the engine...
SEWANEE, TN
iheart.com

Creepy Clown Doll with Unsettling Note Left on Tennessee Woman's Doorstep

In a weird story out of Tennessee, a woman discovered a creepy clown doll had been left on her doorstep by a mysterious stranger and attached to the toy was a rather unsettling and ominous note. According to a local media report, the bizarre incident recently occurred in the city of Chattanooga when the unnamed resident opened her front door and saw a haunting harlequin figurine looking up at her. As if this was not unnerving enough, upon closer inspection, she saw that the doll came with a truly worrisome message which read "Neighbor. He is your problem now. I am sorry I can't do this anymore."
CHATTANOOGA, TN

