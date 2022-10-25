Read full article on original website
What's Good: A Pair of Fresh Starts in Eureka
More renovation has been afoot in Henderson Center at 2850 F St., where Annie's Cambodian Cuisine has transplanted and transformed. The new spot, formerly Le Monde and then Manzanilla, boasts an airier, more upscale dining room than its former home in a run-down building on Fifth Street, now slated for demolition to make way for a Starbuck's and another drive-through chain.
kymkemp.com
Deadwood Manor: A Horrifying Local Fundraiser (and a Listing of all the Hauntings in Humboldt This Halloween Season)
What do charitable donations have to do with skeletons? The more spooktacular the skeleton-involved trick is, the more St. Jude will be able to treat kids with cancer, for free. Joining the haunted gallery of selfless skeletons raising money to fight childhood cancer with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, local host of the most ghosts, Victor Ruelas at Eureka’s Deadwood Manor, has upped the ante this year by teaming up with Skeletons For St. Jude’s, and turned this local haunt into a hair-raising fundraiser.
khsu.org
North Coast Conversations: California Trout
This week, we are meeting with Darren Mierau, North Coast Regional Director of California Trout. California trout is a conservation group that has helped restore freshwater ecosystems through action and legislation in California for over 50 years. With the current drought and declining salmon and steelhead populations, time is of the essence to restore waterways in Humboldt County and beyond.
kymkemp.com
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
kymkemp.com
8 New Hospitalizations, 143 New Cases; Humboldt Data Dashboard Transitions Next Week
Humboldt County Public Health reported today eight new hospitalizations including one resident in their 50s, five in their 70s and two aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 83 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 60 new probable cases for the period...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Eureka Home Tonight
If you can’t see the video, try clicking this link. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to...
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer States the Removal of Grasses on Dunes is Causing Issues
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
lakecountybloom.com
Redwood Coast Region Awarded $5 Million Economic Development Planning Grant
Arcata Economic Development Corporation (AEDC), a Community Development Financial Institution, Economic Development Corporation and Small Business Lending Center, has been awarded a $5 million grant from the California Community Economic Resilience Fund to support a planning process developing sustainable industries that will create high-quality, accessible jobs for all. As the grant’s Fiscal Agent, AEDC will manage the funds on behalf of the Redwood Coast Region representing Del Norte, Humboldt, Mendocino and Lake Counties, and partner with the California Center for Rural Policy at CalPoly Humboldt who will serve as a Regional Convener to facilitate a diverse leadership collaborative, community engagement and research to inform the development of the regional plan.
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
North Coast Journal
CHP IDs Rio Dell Resident as Bicyclist Killed on 101
The California Highway Patrol has identified the bicyclist killed on the evening of Oct. 23 on U.S. Highway 101 south of Herrick Avenue as Rio Dell resident Donald Ferguson. He was 51. In a news release, the CHP states a preliminary investigation indicates Ferguson was struck around 7:45 p.m. within...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Arcata Planning Commission Approves Big Apartment Expansion Project in Westwood Neighborhood
The Westwood Garden Apartments in Arcata is likely getting a lot more residents, after the Arcata Planning Commission approved a project that will more than double the size of the apartment complex on Westwood Court. The complex, which is one of several sites in Arcata owned by Strombeck Properties, currently...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Tech Guys With Local Roots Start Non-Profit Venture Capital Fund to Support Start-Ups Coming Out of CR and Cal Poly Humboldt, University Announces
Two highly experienced Silicon Valley executives announced today the launch of a Northern California nonprofit angel venture aimed at supporting a unique group of budding entrepreneurs: students, faculty, and staff from Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods. Lost Coast Ventures (LCV) was founded by Cal Poly Humboldt alumni...
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Humboldt County town of Fortuna
HUMBOLT COUNTY -- A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck near the Humboldt County town of Fortuna late Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The earthquake happened at around 11:16 a.m. and was centered just under 2.5 miles southeast of Fortuna with a depth of approximately 14.6 miles, according to the USGS earthquake website. Fortuna is a town south of Eureka and the California-Oregon border. It lies on the northeast shore of the Eel River about nine miles from where the river feeds into the Pacific Ocean.According to the USGS website, 456 people reported feeling the earthquake. So far there have been no reports of damage.
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Honeydew Woman– Photos/Details
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Search and rescue teams have located missing woman Kari Nelson alive and uninjured, nearly 28 hours after she was last seen going for a walk on a Honeydew property. On Oct. 25, 2022, just before 5 p.m., a search team including...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Pamela Walsh Olson, 1946-2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Pamela Walsh Olson, who passed away peacefully at home in Eureka on Sunday, September 25 at the age of 76 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Pam was born on July 27, 1946 in San Francisco and grew...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Good News!] Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt health officer receives California Medical Association award
EUREKA, Calif. — Former Humboldt County Public Health Officer, Doctor Donald Baird, has received the California Medical Association’s most prestigious award after serving the Humboldt and Del Norte communities for 46 years. The Frederick K.M. Plessner Memorial Award honors a California physician who "best exemplifies the ethics and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Big Cache of Firearms Found This Morning After Eureka Police Serve Warrant at Home of McKinleyville Man, Cops Say
On October 24, 2022 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department, with the assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO K9 Yahtzee, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Hiller Road in McKinleyville. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into 47-year-old Jed Vandanplas of McKinleyville for illegal firearms and narcotics.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bicyclist Killed in Crash on 101 Near Herrick Offramp, CHP Reports
On 10/23/2022, at approximately 7:42 PM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, south of Herrick Avenue. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a bicyclist was struck within the #1 lane by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 29-year-old Colton Daniels of Eureka. The bicyclist, 51-year-old Donald Ferguson of Rio Dell, received fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson arrested for violating restraining order
ARCATA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson was arrested on Monday for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order against him. According to the Arcata Police Department, Watson was arrested for violating the terms of a workplace temporary restraining order. The order was levied against him recently in connection to claims he sexually harassed an Arcata city staff member last year.
