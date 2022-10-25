Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
How Amazon's Clean Room Is Becoming a Formidable Cookie Challenger
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. Amazon’s services are so popular it doesn’t need to track users across the internet to provide utility to marketers; the Amazon proto-internet has...
AdWeek
Amazon Outpaces Snap, Meta, Alphabet in Q3 Ad Revenue
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–7. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%.
AdWeek
WPP Grows Beyond Advertising Into a Tech Firm
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. To WPP’s chief executive Mark Read, the business has transformed from an advertising network to a company where technology “underpins” all of the services its agencies—such as AKQA and Wunderman Thompson—provide for its global client base, which includes Coca-Cola and Ford.
AdWeek
Virgin Group Defends Its Trademark Against Potential Heineken Brand Launch
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Virgin Group is trying to defend its brand against international brewer Heineken’s attempt to invalidate its trademark of the “Virgin” name ahead of the release of non-alcoholic beer Desperados Virgin in the U.K.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Anagram, Champion, Novus & More
This edition of agency moves is complete with transitionary innovation, new brand launches and creative collaborations bringing us into a new era of advertising. Let’s see who’s creating the industry path forward this week. 50,000feet. 50,000feet worked with NorthWest Healthcare Properties to refresh its brand and materials. The...
AdWeek
Can Official ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk Juggle Free Speech and Advertiser Concerns?
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. No one expected Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share, to go smoothly after the deal was called off,...
AdWeek
Sharon Silverstein
Sharon Silverstein is head of U.S. verticals at Snap, where she oversees the restaurant, retail and travel and energy business. Previously, she was head of sales for the central region.
Comments / 0