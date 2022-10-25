Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. To WPP’s chief executive Mark Read, the business has transformed from an advertising network to a company where technology “underpins” all of the services its agencies—such as AKQA and Wunderman Thompson—provide for its global client base, which includes Coca-Cola and Ford.

2 DAYS AGO