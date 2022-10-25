Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Verizon Guarantees Home Internet Price for 10 Years
Verizon introduced a brand new restricted time promotion this week, one that can assure the value you pay for residence web for the subsequent 10 years. Yup, a full decade. As detailed, new prospects are eligible for a 10-year value assure for 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios Internet. That means the value you pay in 2022 would be the similar value you pay in 2032. Given the present state of issues, getting locked right into a sure value doesn’t seem to be a horrible transfer in the mean time.
daystech.org
7 “Best” AI Transcription Software & Services (October 2022)
One of essentially the most helpful capabilities supplied by synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is clever transcription software program, which routinely converts audio and video recordsdata into textual content. This lets you do issues like create transcriptions for a variety of on-line content material, resembling podcasts, movies, conferences, on-line programs, and far more.
daystech.org
Journalism, AI and satellite imagery: how to get started
In the primary of two visitor posts for OJB, first published on ML Satellites, MA Data Journalism pupil Federico Acosta Rainis explains how one can get began with satellite tv for pc journalism — and keep away from widespread pitfalls. Working with satellite tv for pc imagery and AI...
daystech.org
New 10th-Generation iPad Has Slower USB-C Port Compared to Other Models
Apple’s new 10th-generation iPad is supplied with a slower USB-C port in comparison with the most recent iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini fashions. As famous in The Verge‘s review of the brand new iPad, launched this week, the system’s USB-C port is restricted to USB 2.0 speeds of as much as 480 Mbps for knowledge switch. This signifies that regardless of being geared up with a USB-C port, the Tenth-generation iPad has the identical knowledge switch speeds because the ninth-generation iPad with the Lightning connector.
daystech.org
Ecovacs reveals robotic lawnmowner, floor cleaning robots
Ecovacs, a distinguished title on the planet of house service robots, is expanding its lineup with a robotic lawnmower and business ground cleansing robotic. The two merchandise are anticipated to reach in China subsequent yr, though pricing and North American launch dates are but to be decided. The robotic lawnmower,...
daystech.org
‘Father of Android’ Andy Rubin is Back with Surveillance Startup — The Information
Andy Rubin is planning his subsequent act. The former Google govt, who acquired a $90 million severance package deal following a misconduct allegation, sparking widespread protests amongst workers in 2018, has a brand new startup targeted on “surveillance services” for properties, in accordance with public information. The downtown Palo Alto, Calif.-based firm, Simple Things, develops safety monitoring software program involving {hardware}, sensors, cameras, and movement detectors, the information present.
daystech.org
Pimax teams up with Flight Simulation Association, offers fresh VR discounts
VR YouTuber and a flight simulator fanatic all the way in which again to the early days of Microsoft Flight Simulator 95. Martin is predicated in Sweden and has been working with Pimax since 2019 in media administration, advertising and marketing, technical evaluation, in addition to software program growth. Over the years, his ardour for Virtual Reality and flight simulation has given him a broad technical information and deep perception of how VR immersion has taken superior flight simulation to an entire new and ground-breaking stage.
daystech.org
Google will reportedly let Android partners launch smart TVs with Amazon Fire TV OS
Google is now reportedly easing its restrictions on platforms from utilizing Amazon’s Fire TV OS. There has seemingly been a deal between Google and Amazon that allows Amazon to work with manufacturers like TCL and Hisense so as to add Fire TV OS on their good TVs. The problem...
daystech.org
Tech Genius, Social Media Boss, Eccentric
Elon Musk is at turns ingenious, impulsive and infuriating. He can also be a company maverick, unafraid to sort out myriad industries by his personal guidelines. After revolutionizing the auto trade, sending his personal rocket to area — together with his automotive on board — and constructing the world’s greatest fortune, the eccentric billionaire is the brand new king of social media after he took cost of Twitter on Thursday and fired its prime executives.
daystech.org
Portugal’s BPI opens VR branch
Portuguese financial institution BPI is getting into the metaverse, opening a digital actuality department that prospects can go to by Meta’s Oculus VR headset. The financial institution labored with Unity Technologies, the VR and AR specialist behind Pokémon Go, on the immersive, 3D department. Users can stroll round...
daystech.org
Cybord presents the first inline visual-AI electronic components analytics platform at “Electronica 2022” in Munich
Cybord disrupts the business with its distinctive resolution for complete digital parts analytics on the early phases of manufacturing. Cybord makes use of prime and backside inspection of the parts, visual-AI, and large information. Cybord, an inline visible AI digital part analytics software program chief that implements an AI &...
daystech.org
Google Nest WiFi Pro Review: WiFi 6E has arrived
A WiFi 6E-compatible router from Google has been lengthy awaited, and it’s lastly right here. It’s right here at a worth that’s a lot lower than the competitors. For instance, the eero 6E is priced at $299 for a similar single-pack that Google is charging $199. And that’s truly the least costly competitor for Google. So it is a massive deal.
daystech.org
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy
Google this week reported a steep decline in income. Social media corporations similar to Meta stated that promoting gross sales — the guts of its companies — have quickly cooled off. And Microsoft, maybe the tech business’s most dependable performer, predicted a slowdown by way of a minimum of the tip of the yr.
daystech.org
AI helping Japan convenience stores profit from reduced waste
In a bid to extend gross sales and cut back meals waste, increasingly of Japan’s comfort shops and supermarkets are letting synthetic intelligence analyze knowledge corresponding to previous gross sales figures to determine what reductions to use to perishable merchandise. At about 3 p.m., in a department of the...
daystech.org
Apple Rides The Storm With Solid Earnings
Amid investor tech gloom, Apple’s This autumn and full 12 months outcomes show to be a vibrant spot, but it surely admits vacation quarter could also be weaker. Apple stays one of many higher fiscal performers inside the tech trade, and its newest financials provided some heat respite to buyers frightened over the troubling financial outlook.
Chinese man falls seriously ill after revenge-eating live crab
A man in China became seriously ill after he ate a live crab in what he said was an act of revenge for pinching his daughter, according to a report.Lu, the 39-year-old man in the eastern coastal province of China, swallowed the whole small-size crab and was admitted to a hospital two months later with back pain, doctors said according to South China Morning Post report.Mr Lu’s medical reports showed pathology changes in his chest, abdomen, liver and digestive system but were unable to identify the exact cause.“We repeatedly asked him if he had ever eaten game, or anything...
Comments / 0