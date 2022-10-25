A Russian state journalist working for a Kremlin-backed media group was killed by a stray bullet at a military training ground in Crimea on Friday, Russian officials said. Svetlana Babayeva died during a shooting practice, the RIA Novosti news agency said. The outlet didn’t release details on why she was at the training ground or if an investigation has been opened. She had run Rossiya Segodnya media group’s bureau in Simferopol, a group sanctioned by Ukraine for spreading “propaganda.” Babayeva previously served as bureau chief for RIA Novosti in the U.K. and the United States, and editor of the Gazeta.Ru website. RIA Novosti CEO said in a statement Babayeva was a “warm person who strongly supported Russia” and “wanted to support our heroes.”Read it at The Jerusalem Post

