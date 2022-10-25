ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Warning issued to all iPhone users who installed the big update this week

THIS week’s new iPhone replace could also be inflicting a wierd WiFi bug. Several customers have reported that they are being kicked off WiFi since putting in iOS 16.1. Have you seen any WiFi points since putting in iOS 16.1?Credit: Apple. Apple rolled out the brand new replace on...
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy

Google this week reported a steep decline in income. Social media corporations similar to Meta stated that promoting gross sales — the guts of its companies — have quickly cooled off. And Microsoft, maybe the tech business’s most dependable performer, predicted a slowdown by way of a minimum of the tip of the yr.
Apple shares new ‘All You Need is iPhone’ Apple Fitness+ ad

Apple has shared a brand new advert titled ‘Now all you need is iPhone’, which touts how Apple Fitness+ is now accessible to subscribe to, with out an Apple Watch. For the primary time with the discharge of iOS 16.1, Apple has dropped the requirement to have an Apple Watch to subscribe to Apple Fitness+, the pay-monthly health service providing studio-style exercises from coaches and trainers throughout the Fitness app.
Anti-trust cases against Google, how regulator decided fine

Over two weeks, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined Google twice — for abusing its dominant place out there with its Android cellular working system (OS) and for anti-competitive insurance policies in its in-app billing and fee processing. Apart from levying a complete high-quality of over Rs 2,000 crore, the anti-trust physique has issued a slew of instructions that would influence Google’s enterprise.
How to manage risk as AI spreads throughout your organization

As AI spreads all through the enterprise, organizations are having a troublesome time balancing the advantages in opposition to the dangers. AI is already baked into a variety of instruments, from IT infrastructure administration to DevOps software program to CRM suites, however most of these instruments have been adopted with out an AI risk-mitigation strategy in place.
Tech Genius, Social Media Boss, Eccentric

Elon Musk is at turns ingenious, impulsive and infuriating. He can also be a company maverick, unafraid to sort out myriad industries by his personal guidelines. After revolutionizing the auto trade, sending his personal rocket to area — together with his automotive on board — and constructing the world’s greatest fortune, the eccentric billionaire is the brand new king of social media after he took cost of Twitter on Thursday and fired its prime executives.
‘Father of Android’ Andy Rubin is Back with Surveillance Startup — The Information

Andy Rubin is planning his subsequent act. The former Google govt, who acquired a $90 million severance package deal following a misconduct allegation, sparking widespread protests amongst workers in 2018, has a brand new startup targeted on “surveillance services” for properties, in accordance with public information. The downtown Palo Alto, Calif.-based firm, Simple Things, develops safety monitoring software program involving {hardware}, sensors, cameras, and movement detectors, the information present.
How A Mobile Network Aims To Transform The Security Market

Time was, a cell phone community would promise good protection for calls and texts and that was that. Things have modified, and the most recent announcement from EE, the largest cell community within the U.Ok., reveals how. The firm has simply revealed partnerships with Norton and Verisure. EE Smart Home...
Meta will release a new consumer-grade VR headset next year • TechCrunch

The firm introduced this throughout at present’s Q3 earnings call, through which the corporate marked yet one more $3 billion quarterly loss to its metaverse investments. But CFO David Wehner says that a few of this continued value may be defined by way of Meta’s continued funding in new {hardware} growth, together with one other consumer-grade headset that can come out subsequent 12 months.
Playtech Taps Conversational AI Expert Ada to Provide Improved

The partnership will leverage Ada’s confirmed conversational AI platform to enhance participant onboarding, retention, accountable gaming, and supply extra customized experiences. Ada, the customer-focused conversational AI chief, immediately introduced it has partnered with Playtech, the world’s main playing know-how firm, as its unique SaaS associate for chat automation options....
Metaverse Privacy Concerns and How to Address Them

The metaverse is evolving quick and can quickly change into a mainstream interface for deeply immersive and customized interactions between companies and customers and for business-to-business dealings. Data privateness on this uncharted territory is a shifting goal. This article outlines the principle privateness considerations and dangers within the metaverse, plus...
Apple at Work – Success Stories – United Airlines

United pilots goal to ship best-in-class buyer experiences. With iPad, they’ve immediate entry to their Electronic Flight Bag, a group of apps for retrieving correct, up-to-date data within the cockpit. With present information accessible at a contact, pilots don’t must depend on paper manuals. Reducing this weight saves United 326,000 gallons of gas and 21,000 timber’ value of paper annually. And the SkyPath app makes use of the accelerometer constructed into iPad to sense and map turbulence situations in actual time, permitting pilots to plan safer, extra fuel-efficient flight routes.
Spotify caves to Apple’s demands for audiobook purchases

Earlier this week, Spotify ran to the press to complain that Apple had rejected the newest model of its iOS app for skirting in-app buy guidelines because it labored on including audiobooks as a brand new function. As all of us anticipated, Spotify has now given in to Apple’s calls for, but it surely couldn’t resist taking another jab alongside the way in which…
7 “Best” AI Transcription Software & Services (October 2022)

One of essentially the most helpful capabilities supplied by synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is clever transcription software program, which routinely converts audio and video recordsdata into textual content. This lets you do issues like create transcriptions for a variety of on-line content material, resembling podcasts, movies, conferences, on-line programs, and far more.
Ascent partners with Halo Ai to transform enterprise risk and compliance management

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ascent, the pioneer of AI-enriched regulatory intelligence, at this time introduced it has partnered with Halo Ai, a number one holistic enterprise danger administration platform, to remodel work for danger and compliance groups by means of the facility of automation. Through this partnership, Halo Ai customers can...
ArborXR partners with Bodyswaps to scale VR training programs

October 28, 2022 – ArborXR, a supplier of an augmented and digital actuality (AR/VR) system administration platform, has not too long ago introduced a brand new partnership with Bodyswaps, a supplier of immersive studying software program that enables learners to follow tender expertise in VR with AI-enabled analytical suggestions.

