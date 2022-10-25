Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...

26 MINUTES AGO