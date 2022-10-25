Read full article on original website
James Patterson’s ‘Alex Cross’ Series Adds ‘Black Adam’ Star
Black Adam‘s Hawkman is set to return. Well, at least Aldis Hodge is, as he has already nabbed his next high-profile project in the adaptation of James Patterson‘s Alex Cross. Amazon Prime Video has ordered the adaptation to the series with Hodge attached as its main lead. It’ll be titled Cross and has seemingly been in the works since January 2020. Amazon’s Head of Global Television, Vernon Sanders, shared his excitement about the series.
Latest ‘Ironheart’ Set Photo Offers a New Look at Anthony Ramos’ Hood
Surprisingly, we’ve gotten quite a few set photos of the production of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart. Continuing the story of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams was expected to be a straightforward coming-of-age story focused on the world of technology. Yet, the more we hear about the project, it seems more and more like it’ll explore the conflicts between tech and magic. One of the reasons was the reveal that Anthony Ramos will take on the role of The Hood in the film.
Andy Serkis Won’t Return to Direct ‘Venom 3’ Writer Kelly Marcel to Take Over
Here’s a rather shocking surprise, it looks like Andy Serkis won’t be returning for the third installment of Sony’s Venom franchise. Instead, writer and producer of the first two entries, Kelly Marcel, is taking a jump into the director’s chair on Tom Hardy‘s third entry. She’ll also be producing the third entry while also having written the screenplay once again with some help from the series main star. Plot details remain under wraps and it’s unknown if anyone from the previous entries will also return.
Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4
Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
RUMOR: ‘Blade’ May Have Found its New Director
It’s safe to say that Blade has had quite a turbulent pre-production. Shortly before production was set to start it lost its director Bassam Tariq, who is still attached as a producer, and rewrites had started on its script, which was initially written by Staci Osei-Kuffour. Moon Knight and X-Men ’97 head writer Beau DeMayo seemingly took over writing duties to get the script just right as the search for a new director started.
Feige on Gunn Joining DC Studios
On Wednesday, Marvel Studios held the world premiere of the hotly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakana Forever. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was on hand to celebrate the film and walk the purple carpet. Unsurprisingly, Feige was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn‘s new position at DC Studios. Feige, of course, was incredibly supportive of Gunn and his future endeavors for DC Studios.
Peacock’s ‘Girls5eva’ Returns for Season 3 on Netflix
It looks like Peacock’s series Girls5eva is getting a new home, as it was announced that its third season is now heading to Netflix. It seems the third season will only be available on the streamer while the previous two entries remain on Peacock but also join Netflix for those that haven’t had a chance to check out the series.
First Reactions to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Hit Social Media
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere worldwide earlier next month but select members of the press have now been able to experience the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel and are making their thoughts known. With the social media embargo lifted, here are some of the early reactions to, what seems to be, another Ryan Coogler masterpiece:
‘True Detective’ Season 4 Adds Three to its Cast
HBO has been quite busy with quite a few adaptations on the way. While all eyes at the moment are on The Last of Us adaptation, they are already continuing their work on the fourth season of True Detective. With the subtitle Night Country, the anthology series will see Jodie Foster and Kali Reis taking the lead this time around. Now, the project which will be run by Issa López, has added to its cast with Aka Niviâna, Joel D. Montgrand, and Isabella Star Lablanc joining the production.
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Developing a ‘Vision Quest’ Series
As Marvel Studios readies for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the studio seems to be looking ahead to its future. A new rumor from Jeff Sneider suggests that Marvel Studios is developing a Vision Quest series. He dropped the news while on The Hot Mic with John Rocha. Sneider also revealed that Marvel Studios is set to open a writers’ room for the series beginning next week.
Charlize Theron Teases Clea’s Return to the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow with many new iconic characters from the comics making their debut throughout the Phase 4 entries. While there are still quite a few questions on what the future has in store for them, there are a few that seemingly may have a bigger connection to the overarching plot of the Multiverse Saga. One of those characters is the recently introduced Clea, who appeared as a surprise cameo in the post-credit sequence of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
‘WandaVision’ Scribe Joins Writer’s Room of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
According to her Writer’s Guild profile, WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell is among the team of writers working on the upcoming Disney Plus streaming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. McDonnell joins fellow WandaVision writers Peter Cameron, Laura Donney and Cameron Squires in the writer’s room with creator and executive Jac Schaeffer, who also worked on WandaVision, overseeing the project.
INTERVIEW: Michaela Jill Murphy Talks ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and More
We had the chance to sit down with Toph voice actress, Michaela Jill Murphy, to talk about Avatar: The Last Airbender and her new app, Hyype Space. Along with discussing the challenge-based social media platform, Murphy also discussed her time voicing Toph and her feature endeavors. If you haven’t already,...
‘Ironheart:’ Cree Summer Joins, More on Sacha Baron Cohen
As production on Ironheart looks to move production from Georgia to Chicago, the Disney+ series has added yet another cast member. Deadline has announced that Cree Summer has joined the series in an unspecified role. Summer is perhaps known for her voice work. She has voiced characters in shows like...
‘House of the Dragon’-Episode 10 Recap
After seeing how the Greens reacted upon learning of King Viserys’s death, acting on long-laid plans and instilling his son Aegon II as king, over Rhaenyra, Episode 10 took the story to Dragonstone. The Black Council. The episode opened with Rhaenys serving as the bearer of bad news. Not...
‘Warhammer 40K’ Remains an Untapped Cinematic Potential
The world has been ablaze with franchise adaptations from popular media left and right. We’ve seen the revival of Lord of the Rings with a new TV series, Game of Thrones‘ first spinoff has found its way to HBO while DC is trying to get its own universe together. Netflix is even hoping to create a cinematic universe based on the ever-popular Power Rangers to compete with other growing franchises. In all the discussions surrounding IP adaptations, there’s a noticeable lack of news on the adaptation of live-action Warhammer 40K.
