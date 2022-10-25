ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

multihousingnews.com

Northland Breaks Ground on 194-Unit Midwest Expansion

The real estate private equity firm is building the addition at SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit property purchased earlier this year in Rochester, Minn. is expanding its national development platform with construction of a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit, garden-style community in Rochester, Minn., acquired in April.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester

Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester

It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

Mantorville native Broc Threinen came home to teach, coach

Broc Threinen grew up east of Mantorville with his brother, Mac. While a student at K-M, Broc played football, wrestling and baseball and he is a 1995 grad. A highlight was getting the chance to play with his brother in the football semifinals against BOLD at the dome. He recalled...
MANTORVILLE, MN
Sioux City Journal

Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea

WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
WAUKON, IA
KIMT

Man sentenced for Rochester burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a sentence of probation for a Rochester burglar. Dmitriy Tur, 32 of Corcoran, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in August and was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $438.72 in restitution. Tur was arrested for two burglaries on October...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
ROCHESTER, MN
