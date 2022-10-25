Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester House Goes All Out For Halloween With 130+ Inflatables In Their Yard
If you've been looking for the BEST decorated house in Rochester, Minnesota for Halloween, I found a place that already has over 130 inflatables in their yard! And yes...this is the house EVERYONE is talking about. Check Out The Boyer Halloween Display in Rochester, Minnesota That Already Has Over 130...
We Now Know When this New Gourmet Popcorn Shop Will Open in Rochester
I was walking downtown over the weekend and noticed a new sign I hadn't seen before. I didn't even recognize the business but it appears they'll be opening in downtown Rochester, Minnesota soon! It's a new gourmet popcorn shop near the Peace Plaza. Where is the New Popcorn Shop in...
Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores
Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee has rolled out a "scan and go" option at 11 Minnesota stores, allowing customers to pay for their shopping without having to go to a register. The new method of shopping sees customers download the Hy-Vee app and then use their phone's camera to scan items – include produce which they weigh themselves.
multihousingnews.com
Northland Breaks Ground on 194-Unit Midwest Expansion
The real estate private equity firm is building the addition at SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit property purchased earlier this year in Rochester, Minn. is expanding its national development platform with construction of a 194-unit expansion to SoRoc on Maine, a 186-unit, garden-style community in Rochester, Minn., acquired in April.
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester
Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
Five SE Minnesota Residents Among Newest State Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five residents of southeast Minnesota are among 35 state troopers to graduate from the agency’s 65th training academy. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Public safety says the graduating class is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. The new class took the oath of office during a ceremony in St. Paul on Tuesday.
I Found The Most Annoying Road in Rochester
It's soooo annoying, I try to avoid it at all costs. But sometimes I'm forced into using it-- and it always drives me crazy. Do you know which road it is?. Allow me to submit Olmsted County Road 22 and West Circle Drive for consideration as Rochester's Most Annoying Road. Why do I say this, you ask? Well, because there are SOOO many stoplights along this stretch of road, it seems to take days-- weeks even-- to drive all the way across from one side of town to the other.
krocnews.com
Mobile Home in Southeast Rochester Catches Fire Early Friday Morning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A mobile home in southeast Rochester is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in a mobile home at Bob’s Trailer Court in the 1900 block of Marion Road SE at 1:35 a.m.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public School’s to have anti-overdose medication in district high schools
(ABC 6 News) – In a recent school board decision, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) voted yes to implement an anti-overdose medication in all of the district’s high schools. This new policy would require teachers and staff to be trained in how to administer Narcan (naloxone). Narcan is a...
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
dodgecountyindependent.com
Mantorville native Broc Threinen came home to teach, coach
Broc Threinen grew up east of Mantorville with his brother, Mac. While a student at K-M, Broc played football, wrestling and baseball and he is a 1995 grad. A highlight was getting the chance to play with his brother in the football semifinals against BOLD at the dome. He recalled...
Sioux City Journal
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
KIMT
Man sentenced for Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a sentence of probation for a Rochester burglar. Dmitriy Tur, 32 of Corcoran, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in August and was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $438.72 in restitution. Tur was arrested for two burglaries on October...
Assault in Downtown Rochester Alley Leads to Prison Sentence
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 2-years in prison for beating up a man in a downtown Rochester alley last year. 42-year-old Ernest Pitchford earlier entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He was charged in July of last year after Rochester police investigated a man's report that he had been assaulted by three men in the alley behind the 300 block of South Broadway in the early morning of May 30, 2021.
Faribault Falcons Volleyball Advances to Section Semifinals
The Section 1AAA #4 seed Faribault Falcons swept #5 Red Wing 25-17, 25-23, 25-17 tonight to advance to Semifinals action Tuesday in Kasson. An awesome block led the way for the Falcons with 11 total in the three set match. They also had 9 ace serves and some very efficient hitting.
T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store
A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month. The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise...
Skip Starbucks, Try This Coffee Shop In Lakeville Instead
I have lived in Lakeville for about four years, and even though I just moved to Farmington I love going to downtown Lakeville, and for one big reason: to get coffee at Tapestry Coffee, the Coffee shop and roastery and oh my goodness it is so cute!. I wrote about...
Rochester Man Accused of Threatening Father of Missing Stewartville Girl With Knife
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening the father of a missing Stewartville girl with a knife Wednesday night. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the report of an altercation involving a knife in the area of Broadway Ave. North and Northern Heights Dr. Northeast shortly before 7:30 p.m. Responding officers arrived and found the girl, her father and friend of the father in the area.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0