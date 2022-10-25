ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Everything Frank Reich said about the Colts' QB change

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hb7Bh_0imM7RrM00

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprising move Monday, naming Sam Ehlinger the starting quarterback over Matt Ryan for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Even though Ryan is dealing with a shoulder injury he suffered during the Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the plan is for Ehlinger to be the starter even if Ryan is healthy.

With that, here’s everything that head coach Frank Reich said about the change at quarterback Monday:

Initial statement

Frank Reich: “Wanted to note that we are going to make a significant change to the starting lineup. We are going to elevate Sam (Ehlinger) to be the starting quarterback. Extremely difficult decision, obviously given the respect and admiration that we have for Matt Ryan and what he’s done and what he’s brought here. He is a pro’s pro. This guy is special, special, special. We know at the quarterback position that our poor production on offense is not on one person. It’s not on Matt Ryan. But we also know as Matt and I talked it though, as head coach and quarterback – as head coach ultimately it doesn’t matter, I’m judged on wins and losses. Quarterbacks are judged on points and production and turnovers. We understand that’s how it is in this league. Matt will be a pro. I will say this, as you guys saw or maybe saw, he did get banged up in the game. He does have a Grade-2 shoulder separation so will not practice this week. He will be inactive. Nick (Foles) will be No. 2, but Matt is committed to helping this team in every way he can.”

This was not a rushed judgement

Frank Reich: “You want to make sure you make this move that it is truly the best thing for the team and you don’t want to rush into this kind of a judgment. I don’t think we did that. It wasn’t like we’re sitting here saying, ‘Let’s wait until he throws another interception and then we’re going to make a switch.’ It was the exact opposite. For me, it was this guy is going to lead us where we want to go and have that belief and confidence. At some point as a head coach you have to make hard decisions. You have to work through these things and they are not easy decisions to be made.”

Matt Ryan is a pro's pro

Frank Reich: “No, didn’t know. Watched the tape coming home, got home, drove into the office and watched the tape again. So, no the decision wasn’t made right away. Then, I had conversations with all three of those guys this morning. Obviously, hard conversations but the thing with Matt (Ryan) is he is such a pro, he made the conversation easy. Of course it’s not easy, but he made it easier in just the way he is.”

Jim Irsay's involvement

Frank Reich: “I did have a conversation with both he and Chris (Ballard) late last night for an hour or so, just talking everything through. Obviously, he’s again – Mr. Irsay, as I’ve said many times and you guys know better than me because you’ve been here longer than me, is he’s got a lot of wisdom, a lot of good counsel. Certainly his vote is always going to carry – it’s a one-man crew in that respect, but what I appreciate about him is this is a collective decision. This is, ‘Let’s talk this through.’ He might lead the way in certain ways, but it’s really owner, GM, head coach talking through a decision of this magnitude.”

"We did not hold up our end of the bargain"

Frank Reich: “I told this to Matt (Ryan), ‘Hey Matt, we did not hold up to our end of the bargain. You came here and we promised you a top-NFL rushing game and we promised you great protection and we haven’t really, as an offense, delivered on that,’ and that really starts with me. That’s basically my message to Matt, is that, I thought, we thought the marriage of Matt Ryan and his history with our running game – he’s had 14 years of incredibly productive, great quarterback play with great play-action. So, we just thought there was going to be a natural marriage there. It made a lot of sense.”

Confidence in Sam Ehlinger

Frank Reich: “It’s a big step but we think he’s ready. This guy is special. You all know it, everybody knows it. Talk to anybody in that locker room and we’re fortunate to have a guy – really, three quarterbacks like that. Sam (Ehlinger), he’s got that about him, he carries himself in a way, he practices in a way. He’ll be ready. He’ll be ready. Is he going to have some growing pains? Of course. Is he going to make mistakes? Of course, he’s going to make mistakes. But I think Sam will make plays. Sam is going to make plays. He’s proven that everywhere he’s been, and we believe that’s what he’s going to do for our offense. He’s going to make plays.”

Ehlinger's mobility is a factor

Frank Reich: “If you have a quarterback who can scramble and get out into the open, if you say, ‘Hey, if you can just get us one or two a game, one or two third-down conversions where you scramble.’ If you get one or two a game, those are huge plays. Sam (Ehlinger) as we all know, we’ve all witnessed, he has the capability to do that. Sometimes in a game, it’s those one or two third-down conversions on a scramble that can make the difference in a game.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL reporter confirms Colts have reached out to Andrew Luck

With the Matt Ryan experiment in Indianapolis already deemed a failure, the Colts long and desperate search to replace Andrew Luck continues. Since Luck stunned the world in 2019 and retired from the NFL at the age of 29, the Colts have attempted to fill his void with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and most recently, Matt Ryan. With none of those options panning out, one option that remains high on their wish list is a change of heart from Luck, as unlikely as that may be.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
atozsports.com

Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Elliott's 2nd DNP, Beckham eyeing Cowboys, Emmitt's anniversary

The Cowboys’ injury report is growing… and becoming more troubling. Not only did Ezekiel Elliott sit out for a second straight day as details about his right knee remain fuzzy, but now Micah Parsons and Sam Williams are less than 100%, too. If Elliott can’t go Sunday, Tony Pollard says he’s ready to carry the load against a Chicago run defense that looks vulnerable.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 8 schedule rankings and predictions

NFL Week 8 (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Week 8 kicked off with a solid matchup that featured Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady. Our prediction was 'Ravens 27, Buccaneers 23' ... which nearly hit on the nose, with the Baltimore holding off the Bucs 27-22. Not a bad start to the football week. With that in mind, here's how the rest of the NFL action stacks up...13. Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (London)  Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports It would be wise to sleep in on Sunday. These teams are not worth an early rise. Prediction: Jaguars 16, Broncos 1312. Carolina Panthers at Atlanta...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns Injury Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, 4 others still sidelined as Bengals near

As the Cleveland Browns get set for their Monday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals, they still need to get healthy in a hurry. While tight end Pharaoh Brown passed the concussion protocol and returned to practice, the Browns are still without four starters. This includes their starting WILL linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy