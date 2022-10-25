Read full article on original website
Tom Hanks Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘SNL’ Alongside Jack Harlow In Alcoholics Anonymous Sketch
Tom Hanks made an unexpected appearance during Jack Harlow‘s Saturday Night Live episode. The acting legend, 66, popped up alongside the rapper, 24, who was attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in the Oct. 29 sketch. “Jesse, you’ve been coming a while and you never share with the group,” Bowen Yang’s character, who led the group, said to Jack’s character. Instead of discussing his struggles with alcohol, Jack’s Jesse informed the group that he had the “perfect idea for a Pixar movie.” Notably, Jack is friends of Tom’s son Chet Hanks, who is also a rapper.
Prior to making his feature film debut in an ill-advised remake of the ‘90s classic White Men Can’t Jump, rapper Jack Harlow tested his comedy chops as host (and performer) of this week’s Saturday Night Live.While the “First Class” rapper mostly flopped, and the cold open taking aim at a trio of GOP candidates landed with a thud, there were a few highlights from the night—including a mock Skechers PSA featuring execs boasting about how “edgy” their sneaker company is after showing outspoken anti-Semite Kanye West the door.“This week, Elon Musk officially bought Twitter for forty-four billion dollars, beating out...
