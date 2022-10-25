Read full article on original website
Nagy: President Biden issues National Security Strategy - So what?
During a recent public discussion Secretary of State Blinken characterized the just-issued National Security Strategy (NSS) as: “Rarely have so many in Government worked for so long on something read by so few.” Very true – unless someone is an insomniac or an unapologetic policy wonk. The NSS is supposedly a report,...
More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst disasters. The Chinese Embassy in Seoul confirmed on its official WeChat account that three Chinese citizens had died in the stampede.
S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul
