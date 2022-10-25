ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AFP

More than 150 killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

More than 150 people were killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, officials said Sunday, with South Korea's president vowing a full investigation into one of the country's worst disasters. The Chinese Embassy in Seoul confirmed on its official WeChat account that three Chinese citizens had died in the stampede.

