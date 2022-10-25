ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State

3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State. Have you ever tried geoduck? I haven’t. I must admit, I don’t even know wtf geoduck even is. It sounds like it’s a gooey duck egg, and I already don’t like my chicken eggs sunny-side up! Anyway, geoduck was voted as the #1 top grossest food in Washington state.
6 Places to Get the Best Spicy Cajun Food in Washington State

Fall weather to me means bring on the spicy food. I’m talking about loading myself up with bowls of spicy chili, spicy Dan Dan noodles, spicy salsa, and spicy Cajun food! Fried catfish with some hot sauce on it gets my soul tingling, and so does a bowl of Cajun gumbo or jambalaya. Where can we find the spiciest Cajun food this side of the Mason-Dixon line?
State Changes Names of Areas Derogatory To Indigenous Women

State officials are working to rename features in the state's geography "bearing a derogatory term that refers to Indigenous women." In fact the Washington State Committee on Geographic Names approved nine proposals this week including proposals from the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation. A press release from...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon

When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
5 Best Places to Build a Drive-In Theater in Central Washington

When was the last time you went to a Drive-In Movie?. If you're like me, it has probably been quite a while, as there aren't too many of them left. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a full-time drive-in movie theater in Central Washington. This should change, and we've identified 5 places in our region that are the best places to have one.
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know

All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
5 Things you Legally Can not do in Your Car

Our car becomes like our second home, we spend thousands of hours in it a month whether we're commuting to work, visiting friends and family, or even just going to cruise around the block. Some things are obviously illegal such as Drinking and Driving,. However, there are quite a few...
