When was the last time you went to a Drive-In Movie?. If you're like me, it has probably been quite a while, as there aren't too many of them left. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a full-time drive-in movie theater in Central Washington. This should change, and we've identified 5 places in our region that are the best places to have one.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO