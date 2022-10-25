Read full article on original website
Related
3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State
3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State. Have you ever tried geoduck? I haven’t. I must admit, I don’t even know wtf geoduck even is. It sounds like it’s a gooey duck egg, and I already don’t like my chicken eggs sunny-side up! Anyway, geoduck was voted as the #1 top grossest food in Washington state.
6 Places to Get the Best Spicy Cajun Food in Washington State
Fall weather to me means bring on the spicy food. I’m talking about loading myself up with bowls of spicy chili, spicy Dan Dan noodles, spicy salsa, and spicy Cajun food! Fried catfish with some hot sauce on it gets my soul tingling, and so does a bowl of Cajun gumbo or jambalaya. Where can we find the spiciest Cajun food this side of the Mason-Dixon line?
The Top 5 Donuts in Washington to Treat your Tastebuds to
Washington is known for many things, including the tech boom, Amazon, Sports, music, and Coffee. However, you can't have our delicious coffee without trying some of our amazing donuts. We're not exactly known for our donuts in the area but we do have some Legendary choices. We'll take a look...
State Changes Names of Areas Derogatory To Indigenous Women
State officials are working to rename features in the state's geography "bearing a derogatory term that refers to Indigenous women." In fact the Washington State Committee on Geographic Names approved nine proposals this week including proposals from the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation. A press release from...
The Truth About Razor Blades In Washington Apples At Halloween
Childhood is a magical time. One of the things that makes it so special is Halloween. Once a year, kids get to dress up like their favorite heroes and villains and go door-to-door for free candy. What's not to like?. At its best, Halloween is a joyful occasion. But there's...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
5 Best Places to Build a Drive-In Theater in Central Washington
When was the last time you went to a Drive-In Movie?. If you're like me, it has probably been quite a while, as there aren't too many of them left. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a full-time drive-in movie theater in Central Washington. This should change, and we've identified 5 places in our region that are the best places to have one.
Your Adorable WA Pet Could Become America’s ‘Next Top Dog Model’
Your Adorable WA Pet Could Become America's ‘Next Top Dog Model’. Dang, I just found out that this model contest is just for dogs! That’s really RUFF. It is also not fair because I have a very photogenic black kitty cat named Fluffy who would make a great finalist in this pet modeling competition from Bark Food.
5 of the Most Picturesque Washington Towns to Visit in Wintertime
Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, hands down. Washington is gorgeous, especially during winter and we've selected five towns that you should visit. Here Are 5 Great Washington Small Towns To Visit During Winter Time. And in wintertime, when the snow blankets...
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
5 Things you Legally Can not do in Your Car
Our car becomes like our second home, we spend thousands of hours in it a month whether we're commuting to work, visiting friends and family, or even just going to cruise around the block. Some things are obviously illegal such as Drinking and Driving,. However, there are quite a few...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0