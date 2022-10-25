Read full article on original website
Related
DA files for Tullahoma alderman’s removal from office
The Coffee County District Attorney has followed through on his threat to file a judicial ouster of a Tullahoma alderman.
wgnsradio.com
Voting in Rutherford County and Understanding the Amendments
It’s an election season and there is interest in the voting process, but there is also some frustration... That was Alan Farley, Rutherford County Administrator of Elections. Farley said the Amendments that are on the ballot can be confusing…. (Scroll down to read the summary of each amendment). In...
Tennessee Tribune
Vice Mayor Martin Closing One Chapter
COLUMBIA, TN — Vice Mayor Dr. Christa Martin is a self-described introverted “farm girl” and private person serving a public college at its highest levels. Now, after 30 years, she’s leaving elected office on her own terms. In 1992, when Barbara McIntyre, Columbia’s first female mayor,...
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
wymt.com
Pushback about LGBTQ book display leads to library director resigning
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Public Library is searching for a new leader after its director resigned due to community pushback over a LGBTQ Pride Month book display. On Wednesday night, the board approved Zachary Fox’s resignation with regret. Library leaders said Fox decided to step aside because...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
WAFF
Fayetteville Police lack body cameras, new chief wants to invest in the future
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Body cameras have become a staple in many police departments, but not in Fayetteville. “I can’t speak as to why we haven’t gotten them before, I would imagine it’s simple economics,” Fayetteville Police Chief Barry Pendergraft said. Chief Pendergraft has been on...
Grundy County Herald
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
Stories of injuries, deaths haunt Tennessee dam
A small town near South Pittsburg and Jasper is home to a historic dam, which the Tennessee Valley Authority says ranks among the top haunted dams in the United States.
WAFF
Increase in student, staff illness results in Friday school closures in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Schools will be closed on Friday in Lincoln County after an increase in student and staff illness across the district. The closure was announced on the Lincoln County Schools Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Earlier this week, students at Austinville Elementary in...
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
murfreesboro.com
What’s Goin on Next to SportsCom Behind State Farm in Murfreesboro
Finally got an answer to what’s going on behind the State Farm Building across from SportsCom on DeJarnette Lane. It was like pulling teeth to get any information on this spot!
wgnsradio.com
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
2 indicted in multi-million-dollar bank fraud scheme
Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud in connection with a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud financial institutions.
Law Enforcement to conduct Nighttime Gun Range Training
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police will be conducting nighttime gun range training on this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the firing range located at the Sheriff’s Department. Residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson...
Deadline Approaching to Nominate Coffee County Volunteers
Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are being accepted but the deadline for submission is fast approaching. These awards celebrate the efforts of top volunteers in Tennessee who strive to improve their communities through service. “Service to others through volunteer work is a hallmark of good citizenship,”...
Rutherford County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to girls
A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month.
wgnsradio.com
Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
WSMV
Family breathes easy as fire is fully contained in Warren County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fire in Warren County is now 100% contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry, and is believed to have been started by a trespasser on Isha’s property. The Priest family watched the fire sweep through their yard on Tuesday and they were afraid...
On Target News
