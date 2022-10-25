ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Voting in Rutherford County and Understanding the Amendments

It’s an election season and there is interest in the voting process, but there is also some frustration... That was Alan Farley, Rutherford County Administrator of Elections. Farley said the Amendments that are on the ballot can be confusing…. (Scroll down to read the summary of each amendment). In...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Vice Mayor Martin Closing One Chapter

COLUMBIA, TN — Vice Mayor Dr. Christa Martin is a self-described introverted “farm girl” and private person serving a public college at its highest levels. Now, after 30 years, she’s leaving elected office on her own terms. In 1992, when Barbara McIntyre, Columbia’s first female mayor,...
COLUMBIA, TN
Pushback about LGBTQ book display leads to library director resigning

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Maury County Public Library is searching for a new leader after its director resigned due to community pushback over a LGBTQ Pride Month book display. On Wednesday night, the board approved Zachary Fox’s resignation with regret. Library leaders said Fox decided to step aside because...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford

Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
MARION COUNTY, TN
Beware of Ongoing Scams in Rutherford County and in Middle Tennessee

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) The scam involving a caller telling area residents they missed a court date continues in Rutherford and Bedford Counties. In recent incidents that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of, a caller phones the victim claiming to have knowledge of a missed court date or an outstanding warrant. The caller then goes on to say that if you don’t pay the fines or fees associated with the court case or warrant, you will be arrested.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Law Enforcement to conduct Nighttime Gun Range Training

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police will be conducting nighttime gun range training on this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the firing range located at the Sheriff’s Department. Residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson...
MANCHESTER, TN
Deadline Approaching to Nominate Coffee County Volunteers

Nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards are being accepted but the deadline for submission is fast approaching. These awards celebrate the efforts of top volunteers in Tennessee who strive to improve their communities through service. “Service to others through volunteer work is a hallmark of good citizenship,”...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
