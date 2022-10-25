Read full article on original website
Ole Miss at Texas A&M | What's at stake tonight?
Nationally-ranked Ole Miss battles Texas A&M tonight in College Station. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network. The Rebels are now favored by three points, according to Caesar's Sportsbook. WHAT'S AT STAKE?. Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) The Rebels are...
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss football: Aggies starting 5-star freshman Conner Weigman at QB
Texas A&M will start true freshman Conner Weigman at quarterback Saturday against No. 15 Ole Miss, according to multiple morning reports. The news confirms what GigEm247.com subscribers learned earlier in the week from Texas A&M insider Jeff Tarpley. Weigman saw action in the second half at South Carolina in Week 8 after starting quarterback Haynes King left the game with an injury. Weigman ended his time in the game 8-of 15-passing for 91 yards in relief of King. The Aggies would lose to the Gamecocks, 30-24, as they were unable to overcome an early 17-0 hole.
Jimbo Fisher in another must-win scenario in A&M tenure
I wrote earlier this year prior to the Aggies' game with Miami there had been multiple times during Jimbo Fisher's tenure in College Station that his team has faced a must win type of home game. It's usually because of what happened in recent weeks before or because his program is counting on a big recruiting weekend to land another highly rated class. In seemingly every instance, Fisher and his Aggies came through to win or at the very least put on a performance that convinced recruits and fans that the program was still headed in the right direction.
College GameDay crew makes Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss predictions
Texas A&M finally returns to Kyle Field on Saturday. After having not played at home since mid-September, the Aggies will be in front of a friendly crowd on Saturday night when they host No. 15 Ole Miss. Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) is currently on a three-game losing streak and is...
Late Kick: Is Lane Kiffin a flight risk at Ole Miss?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on the potential of Lane Kiffin departing Ole Miss for a "bigger" college football program.
