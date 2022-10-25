Read full article on original website
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fort Myers land deal fetches $30 million
PSPR Forum LLC purchased a 70-acre mixed-use development at State Road 82 in Fort Myers from C-Hack LLC and Keystone Creek LLC for $30 million. Justin Thibaut, CCIM, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience
The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
newsy.com
Florida Seniors' Retirement Plans Were Destroyed With Hurricane Ian
A mobile home village that once attracted an aging generation seeking a slice of paradise is now a reminder of the lives Hurricane Ian upended. A month since the hurricane landed, a pungent smell still lingers in the air. "They're not even telling us when garbage can come pick up...
WINKNEWS.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
Florida Weekly
Homeowners should know of roofers’ licensing, budget
When repair teams from Crowther Roofing & Cooling arrived on Sanibel Island the day after Hurricane Ian, they saw homes with roofs mangled to mere matchsticks and massive air-conditioning units lifted from condo rooftops and deposited in adjoining parking lots. They saw homes without roofs and one still perfectly intact, a job they’d completed just two years ago.
Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
Contractors who clean up debris and perform other services already are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in tax dollars.
gulfshorebusiness.com
RSW sees drop in September passenger traffic
During September, 515,077 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to data from the Lee County Port Authority. This was a decrease of 6.5% compared to September 2021; however, it was still the second-best September in the 39-year history of the airport and included three days of operations lost to Hurricane Ian. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 10% compared to last year. The traffic leader in September was Delta with 135,719 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (107,887), American (79,539), JetBlue (59,742) and United (55,357). RSW had 4,657 aircraft operations, a decrease of 17% compared to September 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 12,872 operations, an 11% increase compared to September 2021 and the best September in nearly 40 years.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Botanical Garden to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Naples Botanical Garden is preparing to reopen to the public on Nov. 1 after being closed for more than a month due to damage from Hurricane Ian. Although the gardens sustained about a third of the damage compared to when Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida in 2017, there was still plenty of work to be done to get the gardens back to a presentable state.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Department of Housing and Urban Development tours Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The Housing Authority of the city of Fort Myers welcomed Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to tour the city’s affordable housing communities and discuss local housing needs following Hurricane Ian. Todman toured the Southward Village community in the Dunbar area and met with residents and officials, including Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and HACFM Executive Director Marcia Davis, as well as representatives from Lee County, HUD’s Miami office and community development partners Urban Strategies Inc. and McCormack Baron Salazar. Conversation highlights among community leaders included emergency response updates, areas of an identified need for HUD support and future disaster relief funding plans. Residents of HUD-assisted housing communities Southward Village and Royal Palm Towers also shared insights on their experiences and resident needs.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market
Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
Florida Weekly
Naples entrepreneur launches My Happy Sleep online travel boutique
Local Naples, Florida entrepreneur, Elsie Mendez, announced the launch of MyHappySleep.com, a traveler’s online destination for simple sophistication and for those in need of traveling with a medical device. The new online travel destination offers luggage, tote bags, backpacks, blankets, travel accessories and the My Happy Sleep Bag, one-of-a-kind bags for CPAP, BIPAP and Air Mini CPAP machines and nebulizers.
coastalbreezenews.com
Large Claws a Good Sign for Stone Crab Season
Kelly Kirk is the third generation at Kirk Fish Company, a family business that dates back seven to eight decades. Though she’s just 32 years old, she has a knowledge of the stone crabbing industry that belies her youth. She sees some positive signs for this season. "My grandfather...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cameron Mitchell unveils Prime Social rooftop restaurant concept in Naples
A rooftop restaurant with outdoor dining proposed for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples has a name and a face. Prime Social, a public restaurant and private membership club under development by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is targeted to open in early 2024 on the rooftop of the buildings already housing Chops City Grill steakhouse, Emillions Art gallery and Engel & Völkers real estate firm on the north side of Fifth Avenue South just west of the Four Corners intersection.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Avelo airlines pulls out of planned base at RSW
Avelo Airlines backtracked on opening its fourth base this fall at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers following Hurricane Ian, company officials said. Last month the company announced it would create more than 35 RSW-based jobs, a combination of crewmembers and jobs with business partners, to support its expanding Fort Myers presence. However, Avelo officials said Delaware’s Wilmington Airport will replace RSW due to a significant reduction in travel demand resulting from Hurricane Ian. Avelo continues to operate flights between RSW and New Haven, Connecticut, and will begin flights to Wilmington in February.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Ritz-Carlton, South Seas Island resorts lay off hundreds following Hurricane Ian damage
Two resorts in Southwest Florida laid off hundreds of employees because both Gulf properties in Collier and Lee counties temporarily closed after being severely damaged by Hurricane Ian a month ago. The Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort off Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples and the South Seas Island Resort on the northern...
WINKNEWS.com
Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon
The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore it
The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero’s Pelican Sound pickleball facilities moves forward to council
A continuation of Pelican Sound’s public hearing items from Sept. 13 were brought back to the Village of Estero’s planning, zoning and design board meeting Tuesday. The previous request was a two-part amendment seeking the allowance of live outdoor entertainment and the construction of additional pickleball facilities. Since live outdoor entertainment was met with uncertainty, Pelican Sound only brought back pickleball facilities to be approved, resulting in a vote from the village’s planning board to recommend approval to council with no discussion.
speedonthewater.com
Nor-Tech Coming Full Force To Fort Lauderdale Show
When the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off this Thursday, it will be one month to the day that Hurricane Ian first made landfall in Cuba and—just one day later—hammered Southwest Florida. Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats has operations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, both hard-hit areas, yet managed to escape catastrophic damage to its facilities. Still, the clean-up chores, combined with immediate efforts to support the local community, were significant for the Nor-Tech team.
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Lee County say they felt less informed about Ian than with past storms
Did Lee County make the call to evacuate before Hurricane Ian too late? It is a question that WINK News has been looking into. The first mandatory evacuations came at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27. One day before Ian made landfall. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert...
