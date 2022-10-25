During September, 515,077 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, according to data from the Lee County Port Authority. This was a decrease of 6.5% compared to September 2021; however, it was still the second-best September in the 39-year history of the airport and included three days of operations lost to Hurricane Ian. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 10% compared to last year. The traffic leader in September was Delta with 135,719 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (107,887), American (79,539), JetBlue (59,742) and United (55,357). RSW had 4,657 aircraft operations, a decrease of 17% compared to September 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 12,872 operations, an 11% increase compared to September 2021 and the best September in nearly 40 years.

